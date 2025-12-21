Appraising Idris’ Unwavering Security Achievements

The Election of Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu and his subsequent swearing-in on May 29, 2023, did not only alter the political landscape of Kebbi State but also reshaped its political narrative, giving future generations a renewed sense of hope and direction.

His unprecedented achievements within just two years in office endeared him to the good people of Kebbi State, including the opposition.

This explains why many opposition figures have voluntarily joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) , a clear signal of the people’s desire to return him for a second term. It is evident to all that Kauran Gwandu has proven that, indeed, a teacher can make a remarkable difference.

A teacher and a unionist to the core, Kaura demonstrates a commitment of good governance anchored on inclusive leadership. As Governor and Chief Security Officer of Kebbi State, Kaura has over the last two years placed security as top of his administration priorities.

Upon his assumption of office, several communities in the Southern part of the state had fled their ancestral homes and abandoned their farmlands due to persistent banditry and kidnapping.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Idris has worked tirelessly to improve the security situation across the state. He strengthen the state’s security apparatus, by closely collaborating with the military, police, and other security agencies, enhancing their operational capabilities Determined to restore normalcy, the Governor put all machinery in place to ensure that displaced people not only returned to their homes but could also cultivate their farmlands and sleep peacefully without fear.

In line with his security consciousness, Kaura procured over 90 Hilux vehicles and thousands of motorcycles, distributing them to security agencies operating in the state.

He also improved the welfare package of security personnel and provided assorted security gadgets, equipment, and logistics to support smooth operations across the state.

Benefiting security agencies include the Military, Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Department of Security Service (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as Vigilante Groups.

Furthermore, upon assumption of office, the Governor swiftly established military bases in some strategic areas of Southern Kebbi, particularly in Danko Wasagu and Sakaba Local Government Areas.

These two Local Government Areas share borders with Zamfara and Niger States. Reflecting on the recent abduction of 25 innocent schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, the Governor acted decisively.

Demonstrating leadership and empathy, he immediately informed the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In swift response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu to visit the affected community and ordered the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle to relocate to Kebbi and coordinate the rescue operation of the abducted schoolgirls.

With the maximum support from the State Government, the Federal Government and security agencies, the girls were rescued unharmed eight days after their abduction. This success that would not have been possible without the Governor’s unwavering support and commitment The Governor’s efforts extend far beyond security.

His impact cuts across agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, youth empowerment and human capital development. In agriculture, Gov. Nasir Idris has made remarkable progress, recognising the crucial role of the sector in the state’s economic development. He introduced a comprehensive agricultural strategy aimed at boosting food production, creating job opportunities, and improving farmers’ livelihoods.

One of the governor’s flagship initiatives is the ‘State Agricultural and Livestock Development Programme,’ which revitalizes the agricultural landscape.

Under this initiative, the government provided 500 trucks of fertiliser free of charge, distributed solar water pumps, chemicals (insecticides), seeds, and livestock feeds among other inputs.

These efforts have already yielded visible results, including increased crop yields and improved food security across the state. Speaking while reuniting the rescued students to their parents, the Governor said the governor thanked God Almighty for the successful rescue of the girls.

“I am the happiest person because these girls were safely rescued unharmed. This is a happy day that we have been long awaiting, especially with what happened to our children at Maga school,” he said.

The governor recalled that Mr President had directed the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), State Minister of Defense and all security chiefs to coordinate on how to successfully rescue the abducted children. “This directive has no doubt yielded a positive result.

We are here today celebrating an all-encompassing success, we are very grateful to Mr President,” he said. The governor advised the freed girls not to be discouraged in the pursuit of western education, instead, they should strive hard to become knowledgeable.

The governor advised the people to do everything possible to ensure that the state live in peace, insisting that no development would be recorded in an atmosphere of rancho, acrimony or breach of peace Idris described the harmonious relationship being existing between the three former governors of the state and the present governor as a sign progress and togetherness

He observed that the situation was very rare in many states of the federation, saying, “you can see all the three former governors of Kebbi and the present governor sitting together to achieve a common goal.”