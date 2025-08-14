Appraising FG’s $538m Commitment To Agro-Industrial Zones

According to the group, Tinubu Media Volunteers (TMV), the Federal Government’s commitment to make available the sum of $538 million for the first phase of the Special Agroindustrial Processing Zones Programme (SAPZ) is considered a step in the right direction.

In a recent statement signed by its Chairman, Chukwudi Enekwechi and Secretary Segun Ogedengbe, it pointed out that the programme, which includes a youth-driven 10-year strategic action plan to transform the country’s agricultural sector, has the potential to rejuvenate the country’s agriculture and guarantee food security.

Furthermore, the group highlighted that the sole aim of the SAPZ initiative is that of making food abundant and providing jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths. Additionally, it will also boost agricultural productivity, improve rural livelihoods and accelerate agroindustrialisation. TMV views the initiative as a well-thought-out programme, especially with food security and job creation at the core of its implementation.

The group added that the initiative is worth celebrating because it aligns with the United Nations’ plan to unlock finance and investments to accelerate food systems transformation and availability across the globe.

But much as the initiative is another timely intervention in terms of its concept, the call for its celebration while it is yet to be translated from the darkness of dreams to the light of day is hasty.

Rather, the focus should be on learning from the mistakes made with the past Federal Government programmes on agriculture and provide credible answers to some questions that have to do with its sustainability. For instance, the government of Nigeria has implemented several agriculturalspecific programmes for effective production activities.

Amongst these were the National Accelerated Food Production Programme (NAFPP), launched in 1973; Operation Feed the Nation, launched in 1976 and the River Basin and Rural Development Authorities programme also based on food production. Subsequently, there was the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA).

It is time for agriculture to contribute at least 70% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and workforce engagement as it was from the 1960s to the early 1980s

The ATA, launched in 2011, focused on achieving food security, job creation, and economic diversification. Next came the Anchor Borrowers Programme with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). But Nigeria did not rank in the Top 10 African Country Benchmark Report for 2017.

It was the amalgamated business and economic indexes to create an inclusive and holistic view of each African country’s performance. Normally, a review of this data gives insights into which countries are successfully expanding their food resources. Amongst the countries were Mauritius, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and Gabon. Others include Ghana, South Africa, Senegal and Namibia in that order.

The factors that connect these countries are that they tend to be politically stable, with democratic governance, which have better economic performance resulting from their peopleoriented politics. That is exactly what our crop of political leaders, as policy makers, need to underscore, especially in their implementation.

Since the country did not rank amongst the top 10 African countries on performance of agriculture back in 2017 and it ranked 116 out of 120 countries with regards to the 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI), it points to a challenge to serve as food for thought to our pilots of policies.

It is time for agriculture to contribute at least 70% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and workforce engagement as it was from the 1960s to the early 1980s. For instance, Ghana, Tanzania, and Côte d’Ivoire rely on cash crops like cocoa, coffee, and tea for foreign exchange.

So, for the SAPZ initiative to succeed it should be based on data with empirical evidence of our agricultural potentials, the number of youths to be engaged and the areas of core competence of each geo-political zone.

To boost the food value chain the comparative advantage of the different zones will definitely come to the fore as it was soon after political independence.

Also important is the partnership of government policy on agriculture with the private sector. The latter is well placed to navigate the food value chain from production, through processing and preservation to marketing and sales. And of course, the enabling environment, including security, stable electric power supply and access to arable land must be guaranteed.

The implementation should not be politicised. Besides, the bitter truth about food security narratives that impact positively on the quality of life of the citizens should be handled more through the state governments or geo-political zones rather than the Federal Government. The chickens have finally come home to roost and the time to take the bull by the horn on sustainable agricultural practices including SAPZ is now, not tomorrow.