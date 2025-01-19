Appraising CG Adeniyi’s Millstone Transformation Of Nigerian Customs

Share

It was a typical summer day in July 2023, but little did anyone know that a new chapter was about to unfold for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Behind the scenes, a quiet storm was brewing, one that would shake the very foundations of the organisation.

It started with a single appointment – Bashir Adewale Adeniyi as the Acting Comptroller-General (CG) of the NCS. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had made the call, and with it, set in motion a chain of events that would transform the NCS forever.

As Adeniyi stepped into his new role, a sense of anticipation hung in the air. Would he be just another leader, or would he bring about real change? The answer wasn’t long in coming. With each passing day, Adeniyi’s vision for the NCS began to take shape.

His leadership style was a unique blend of strategic thinking, collaborative partnerships, and technological advancement approach.

He was a man on a mission, driven by a fierce determination to challenge the status quo and elevate the NCS to global standards.

The months that followed were a whirlwind of activity. Adeniyi’s team worked tirelessly to implement groundbreaking reforms, redesigning the agency’s operating structure and increasing its effectiveness, transparency, and influence.

It was a bold experiment, but one that would ultimately pay off. As the dust settled, one thing was clear – the NCS would never be the same again.

Adeniyi had a clear vision to transform the agency into a critical driver of Nigeria’s economic growth. With his radical approach to leadership, he set out to foster innovation, enhance operational strategies, and prioritise technology-driven reforms.

The results were nothing short of remarkable. In 2024, the NCS achieved an unprecedented feat, collecting a record-breaking ₦6.1 trillion in revenue. This surpassed the agency’s ₦5.08 trillion target by 20.2%, representing a 90.4% increase from the ₦3.2 trillion collected in 2023.

This achievement marked the highest year-on-year growth in the agency’s history.

So, what was the secret to this success? Adeniyi’s Enhanced Operational Strategies played a significant role. By streamlining processes and eliminating bottlenecks, he enhanced efficiency in revenue collection. But that was just the beginning.

The NCS also deployed the indigenously developed customs clearance platform, B’Odogwu, which revolutionised transaction processing and contributed significantly to revenue growth. During its pilot phase, the platform facilitated transactions worth ₦31 billion.

Adeniyi’s commitment to leveraging technology has positioned the NCS as a forward-thinking agency capable of meeting the challenges of a rapidly evolving global trade landscape.

With strict measures in place to ensure compliance with customs regulations, the NCS has reduced revenue leakages and enhanced accountability.

As the agency continues to break new ground, one thing is clear: Adeniyi’s leadership has been a game-changer for the NCS.

Adeniyi’s achievements in revenue collection not only surpassed expectations but also positioned the NCS as a key contributor to Nigeria’s economic stability.

Furthermore, the NCS also recorded significant improvements in trade facilitation. The total trade value handled by the Service surged by 179.3%, reaching ₦196.94 trillion in 2024 compared to ₦70.5 trillion in 2023.

Under Adeniyi’s leadership, the NCS not only surpassed revenue targets but also facilitated trade in ways that enhanced Nigeria’s position in global commerce.

This achievement underscores the presence of the right leadership for the job, with Adeniyi being the perfect fit.

The NCS demonstrated a renewed commitment to protecting Nigeria’s borders and preserving the country’s economy, making significant progress in border security and enforcement.

In 2024, the agency recorded a remarkable 100.92% increase in the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of seizures, amounting to ₦35.29 billion.

Key achievements in enforcement include the interception of over 183,000 bags of rice and other prohibited goods, ensuring food security for the nation. The NCS also recovered 900 firearms and over 113,000 rounds of ammunition, curbing the spread of illegal weapons.

Furthermore, the agency secured 105 seizures of illegal pharmaceuticals and narcotics valued at ₦3.04 billion, combating illicit drug trafficking. Additionally, the NCS successfully fought against wildlife trafficking, intercepting 76 shipments of wildlife items worth ₦5.93 billion.

These enforcement achievements reflect the agency’s renewed focus on safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and promoting economic growth through the protection of local industries.

Moreover, cooperation and partnerships have been a hallmark of his approach. To improve its operations and better align with national interests, the NCS has collaborated with both domestic and foreign parties.

A notable instance is the collaboration with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) to expedite the clearance process for medical supplies.

This program demonstrates the NCS’s dedication to advancing national development goals and aligns with President Tinubu’s health policy agenda.

Adeniyi has ensured that the NCS remains responsive to the country’s demands and facilitates international trade by building excellent ties with important stakeholders.

His reforms have extended beyond revenue generation and enforcement to include trade facilitation. The NCS has adopted measures to enhance Nigeria’s position in global commerce, simplifying customs procedures and reducing turnaround times for cargo clearance.

These efforts have made Nigeria a more attractive destination for international trade and investment, contributing to the country’s economic growth.

It is undeniable that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to appoint Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the NCS was a masterstroke and proof of President Tinubu’s intellectual and decisive acumen.

The President saw in Adeniyi a great reformer, a pacesetter with unmatched zeal, and a leader bold enough to challenge the status quo. Adeniyi further proved the president right by transforming the NCS into a model agency that sets the standard for excellence in customs administration.

For the record, it’s been established that the Nigeria Customs Service has undergone revolutionary change under Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

From record-breaking revenue generation to groundbreaking reforms in enforcement, and from digital transformation to remarkable trade facilitation achievements.

Truly, His leadership has set a new benchmark for excellence and created a great landmark in customs administration. His tenure has proven that with the right vision and determination, transformative change is possible.

Adeniyi’s legacy is one of bold vision, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to national development. His achievements have not gone unnoticed, as his leadership has earned him widespread recognition and admiration, both within Nigeria and internationally.

His contributions to the NCS have not only elevated the agency’s profile but have also had a profound impact on Nigeria’s economy and global standing.

As the NCS continues to build on the foundation laid by Bashir Adeniyi, there is no doubt that his transformational leadership will be remembered as a defining moment in the history of the agency. President Tinubu’s decisive action in appointing Adeniyi has proven to be a masterstroke, and the nation will no doubt continue to reap the benefits of his outstanding stewardship for years to come.

Ochonu wrote this piece from the National Assembly, Abuja.

