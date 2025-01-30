Appraising A Pillar Of Food Security Under Renewed Hope Agenda

Share

Food security is the backbone of any thriving nation. A country that cannot feed its people, cannot progress. Nigeria’s agricultural sector has struggled for decades due to low production, lack of access to funds, and antiquated farming methods.

These challenges are, however, progressively disappearing under the innovative leadership of Mr Alwan Ali Hassan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

With more than 110 branches around Nigeria, the Bank of Agriculture is more capable and responsive ever than before, making sure that Nigerian farmers and other agricultural enterprises get the necessary support and abundant nutritious food. Hassan’s commitment to food security is a perfect fit with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, a vision which prioritises agriculture as a means of achieving self-sufficiency and national economic growth.

Mr Hassan is more than just a banker; he is a visionary leader and administrator. He completed his studies at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Quantity Surveying in 1980. In 1987, he earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA). With a career trajectory that spans over three decades, Ali Hassan has emerged as a titan in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

His journey began in 1990 at the Central Bank of Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for a distinguished career that would take him to the helm of top financial institutions, including UBA, First Bank, and the now-defunct Bank PHB.

Today, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Agriculture, Hassan is leveraging his vast expertise to revolutionise Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

His outstanding leadership abilities did not go unnoticed in his career, and he was nominated to head the BOA by the previous administration. Acknowledging his vital role in ensuring food security, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed him to spearhead his administration’s agricultural Renewed Hope Agenda.

For years, Nigeria’s agricultural sector suffered from low output, poor funding mechanisms, and limited access to financial resources. A great number of farmers struggled to secure loans, and those who managed to obtain them were often burdened with high interest rates and stringent repayment conditions. As a result, many individuals and households remained stuck in subsistence farming, unable to transition to the mechanised and commercial system.

However, Hassan’s entry into the agricultural sector ushered in a new wave of hope. Through his leadership at the BOA, he has created farmer-friendly financial policies that provide easy access to credit facilities with favourable repayment terms.

This approach has empowered farmers across Nigeria, allowing them to scale up their production, embrace mechanised farming, and ultimately contribute to national food security.

Under Hassan’s leadership, the Bank of Agriculture has significantly expanded its support for farmers, ensuring that micro, small, medium, and large-scale farmers have access to much-needed capital. Unlike in the past, where loans were difficult to obtain, today’s farmers can secure financial assistance without undue stress or bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Hassan’s leadership has spearheaded several key financial initiatives that have transformed Nigeria’s agricultural landscape. One of the most notable initiatives is the introduction of low-interest Agricultural Loans, which were developed after a thorough review of the previous policy. This loan program has made it easier for farmers to access funds for production without being overwhelmed by debt.

Another significant initiative is the implementation of flexible Repayment Structures, which allow farmers to repay loans in a way that aligns with their harvest cycles.

This flexibility ensures that farmers can pay back their loans comfortably without excessive financial burdens. The provision of Special Funding for Mechanization is another key initiative that aims to encourage farmers to adopt modern farming techniques and equipment. This initiative has been well-executed through special programs that educate farmers on the advantages of upgrading from subsistence farming.

Furthermore, Hassan’s leadership has prioritized support for women and youth in agriculture, recognizing the importance of involving these demographics in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the agricultural economy. This strategic involvement is foresight in making sure that the next generation of Nigerian farmers is well-empowered to sustain the agricultural economy.

Nigeria’s agricultural sector has historically faced significant challenges, including the mismanagement and misallocation of funds, which were often siphoned off by corrupt government initiatives. However, under Alwan Ali Hassan’s leadership, the Bank of Agriculture has implemented a radical transformation, becoming a beacon of accountability and transparency.

Every fund disbursed is now meticulously accounted for, with mechanisms in place to ensure that loans reach genuine farmers and agropreneurs. This strict adherence to financial discipline has restored confidence in the sector, attracting more investors and stakeholders. Hassan’s strategic planning and meticulous oversight have ensured that agriculture funds are utilized effectively, ultimately benefiting the entire nation.

The impact of Hassan’s leadership is evident in the significant strides made towards food security. Farmers are now producing more, distribution channels have improved, and food is reaching consumers at affordable prices. Through his proactive policies and strategic foresight, Hassan is revolutionising Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, making food insecurity a thing of the past.

The Renewed Hope Agenda, spearheaded by President Tinubu, is yielding impressive results, prioritising food security and strengthening Nigeria’s economy. More families can now afford nutritious meals, and the agricultural sector is thriving. This achievement demonstrates that with effective leadership, policies, and financial support, Nigeria can attain self-sufficiency in food production.

Under Hassan’s leadership, Nigeria is becoming a major player in the global agricultural market. Farmers are exploring export opportunities, generating foreign exchange and aligning with the economic diversification agenda. This reduces Nigeria’s reliance on oil revenues, boosting non-oil exports.

Hassan’s ability to restructure the Bank of Agriculture showcases his intellectual prowess and commitment to national development. His reputation for accountability, transparency, and financial discipline makes him one of Nigeria’s finest public servants. Both past and present administrations recognize his value, entrusting him with transforming Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

Alwan Ali Hassan’s leadership at the Bank of Agriculture has been a game-changer for Nigeria’s agricultural sector. He has made significant strides in advancing food security, supporting local farmers, and positioning agriculture as a key driver of national development. His policies have not only revitalized the sector but have also aligned perfectly with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, demonstrating the potential of agriculture to fuel economic growth.

To build on these gains, the government, private sector, and other stakeholders must continue to support Hassan’s initiatives. This includes ensuring that his policies remain in place and that the Bank of Agriculture remains a vital source of support for Nigerian farmers. With Hassan at the helm, Nigeria’s agricultural future looks brighter than ever.

Oche PhD wrote this piece from Abuja.

