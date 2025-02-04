Appraisal of Tinubu can only be done with 2025 Budget –Mogaji

Share

High Chief Wale Mogaji is a former chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about several issues relating to the state of the nation as well as politics in Lagos State. Excerpts:

I had the course to interview you almost a year ago and the major thing that came out of the discussion was that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must strike a balance between policy implementation and welfare of all Nigerians. Looking back, do you think there has been significant change in that area?

As we speak, things are still very difficult for the people in terms of the purchasing power of the people, cost of food and the general inflation in the country. However, you must appreciate the fact that when a new reform is introduced by government, it usually takes time for it to manifest positively. I want to believe that, we should allow the new budget that has been presented to the National Assembly to take effect before we are able to do a proper and thorough analysis of the government. I am sure that a lot of things are being put in the budget to cushion the effects of in- flation on the people. I also know that a lot of efforts are ongoing to stimulate productivity. The situation of things was so bad when this government came to power. Foreign reserve was on the decline before but based on what we see now, I mean the reports from the Central Bank (of Nigeria), there has been a marked improvement in the areas of honouring financial obligations to foreign entities as well as servicing of debts. Though, the signs that things are rosy are not there at all because the level of devaluation of the Naira has further put pains in the minds of the people because of the way prices of goods and services have skyrocketed; this has made it difficult for the average Nigerian to cope. I want to also believe that the government is aware of the problem and it is also looking at how to ameliorate the situation. I hope that all the measures being put in place by the government will germinate on time, so as to mitigate the negative effects of these on the people.

By May this year, the current government would have clocked two years and by then, we will be counting down with many political activities revving up across the country, what kind of advice will you give the government as a way of making the reforms to positively impact the people?

One thing that I know, which is very crucial is that you must give these reforms some form of human face. Government must also allow greater inputs into the finances and its major decisions. This is needed because a lot of people are not aware of the impacts of some of these decisions. They (the government) will need to look at the pros and cons of the policies. A school of thought believes that a lot of industries are relocating from the country and that the few ones that are left behind are being burdened by taxation. This is one issue that we need to analyse critically so as not to over burden the SMEs and also find a way more money to come to the market. I am saying this because when these SMEs are closing down, it would lead to mass unemployment and it won’t be easy for the average person to survive. But by and large, we have to continue with these reforms. It is when things are tough like this that we know the quality of leadership in place. This is when to know how the government can manoeuvre and turn things around to mitigate the negative effects of the reforms. For me, so far, so good and like I said before, I want to give this government another opportunity of additional six months to see how it would turn things around, I mean when the implementation of the current budget starts. Then, one can now do a thorough overview of the performance of the government.

Apart from your political engagements, you are a financial expert, as an industry player, what is your view on these tax reform bills, which had been presented to the National Assembly, which are now generating so much controversy and tension?

If you ask me, the idea is good and I must also say that the initiative is welcome but the only snag is that the government needs to create an atmosphere and a platform whereby all the necessary stakeholders are properly briefed and carried along. The issue itself has to be examined thoroughly so that the objectives behind it would be better appreciated by all and sundry. Unfortunately, some are playing politics with it but when you see the content of the bills, you will better appreciate the rationale behind them. It has been a long time since we had seen such comprehensive reforms in the tax system and structure. When you look at the bills, you will discover that it will spur some of the measures that I have proposed. Some people will not do anything and pick up something from the common pool while those who are hardworking and futuristic will pick very little for their efforts. Government will have to go back to the drawing board and find ways to make those who don’t believe key into the reforms. I know that there are some grey areas that they may need to explain to those who are opposed to the bills, I mean to all the various stakeholders who have expressed some form of reservations. I mean the government should ensure that everyone is brought on the same page with it so that the bills can pass. I don’t think that the initiative is a bad idea at all. Some people argue that the timing might actually be the reason why there is intense opposition to the bill. They argue that perhaps the government shouldn’t have presented the bill at this current time when the people are not well off economically? I am of the view that we should not condemn the bill in its entirety. Maybe in the course of civil en- gagement between the government and those op- posed to the bill, the grey areas would need to be sorted out. I will not sub- scribe to the view that the entire reform is not good for the country. Since we are all willing and ready for change, some things will need to be put in place for those changes to occur. And for the govern- ment, I must say that there is the need to prioritise its operations by weeding out organs that are not productive and also to adequately compensate those that are doing well.

Your party, the APC, was in govern- ment almost 10 years ago, looking back, do you think your party has done better than the PDP, which was removed from office I can’t say yes or no because there are several parameters that can be used to measure such but I just have to say that things went overboard during the last regime of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The current government is bottling up a lot of things simply because it does not want to probe the last government but what I can tell you is that the seriousness of this gov- ernment can’t be compared to what you had the last time. The country would have collapsed totally had the current regime not taken over in 2023.

Leaders of the various opposition parties are coming together to form a mega party, which they believe will dislodge your party from power in 2027, do you think that your party is well entrenched enough to stave off such a possibility?

(Laughter) I can only describe them as jokers though, I agree and I believe that for democracy to thrive in the country there must be oppo- sition to the ruling party. It is not good to have a one-party system or state. Unfortunately, all these move- ments here and there by the leaders of the opposition parties will not affect any change and they are not the kind of change that the country wants. I can say that many of the people that are being mentioned are not happy with this government for one reason or the other and they are looking for alternative platforms to vent their frustrations. I doubt if they can do anything to shake the APC. PDP is a party with so much internal wrangling amongst its members. I don’t see it coming out of its present contractions so soon. For me, I can’t find any party in the horizon that can dislodge the APC in the country today as we speak.

Are you saying this not minding the fact that they have a lot of things that the opposition can campaign with to remove the APC from government?

They have to work hard enough to be able to do that. I can see a lot of them (opposition elements) gather- ing together but a lot of things will have to happen. For instance, are they going to merge together? Are they forming another party all together? Are the leading gladiators willing to ensure the spirit of give and take?

Finally, what will be your expectations from the current government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu upon completion of its term of office?

Hopefully, I expect that the country would be well stabilized in all ramifications be they economic, social and political. I expect to see a more secure country where all Ni- gerians will feel safe in any part. I hope and pray that those in the business environment will continue to thrive and prosper too. I know that as it is now, things are very tough for all Nigerians but that in the end, things will turn out better

