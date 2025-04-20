Appolonia Anele: Nigeria’s 1st Female Army Spokesperson

Women have continued to blaze the trail as another Amazon has risen to a top position in the male dominated military circle.
First, women worked their way into the Financial institutions and made names for themselves by rising to top positions and CEOs. Then, a few found themselves in politics as Senators.
Now, a woman has a high rank as spokesperson in the army, the first in Nigeria’s history.
This commendable feat means there is no mountain too high to climb.
With these little steps , achievements, here and there, the next position may be that a woman will become the first female governor in Nigeria. And many women will say Amen.
Last week, the Nigerian Army appointed Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele as the first woman to serve as Acting Director of Army Public Relations, marking a historic milestone for the force.
Anele previously served as the Public Relations Officer in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff under retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai’s administration.
This appointment makes her the first female officer in Nigerian Army’s history to assume this high-level public relations position.
A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Anele is scheduled to assume the role on April 22, replacing Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.
Nwachukwu has been redeployed to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre following the recent posting changes.
Anele is part of Direct Regular Course 15 and is also a registered member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).
Her experience includes roles as the spokesperson for the Defence Space Administration (DSA) and the Department of Civil-Military Relations at Defence Headquarters.
Her appointment underscores the army’s commitment to gender inclusion and represents a major step forward in promoting women within the military ranks.
Many have congratulated the new army spokesperson wishing her the best while hoping she makes the entire nation proud.