April 20, 2025
Appolonia Anele: Nigeria’s 1st Female Army Spokesperson

 

Women have continued to blaze the trail as another Amazon has risen to a top position in the male dominated military circle.

First, women worked their way into the Financial institutions and made names for themselves by rising to top positions and CEOs. Then, a few found themselves in politics as Senators.

Now, a woman has a high rank as spokesperson in the army, the first in Nigeria’s history.

This commendable feat means there is no mountain too high to climb.

With these little steps , achievements, here and there, the next position may be that a woman will become the first female governor in Nigeria. And many women will say Amen.

Last week, the Nigerian Army appointed Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele as the first woman to serve as Acting Director of Army Public Relations, marking a historic milestone for the force.

Anele previously served as the Public Relations Officer in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff under retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai’s administration.

This appointment makes her the first female officer in Nigerian Army’s history to assume this high-level public relations position.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Anele is scheduled to assume the role on April 22, replacing Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu has been redeployed to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre following the recent posting changes.

Anele is part of Direct Regular Course 15 and is also a registered member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Her experience includes roles as the spokesperson for the Defence Space Administration (DSA) and the Department of Civil-Military Relations at Defence Headquarters.

Her appointment underscores the army’s commitment to gender inclusion and represents a major step forward in promoting women within the military ranks.

Many have congratulated the new army spokesperson wishing her the best while hoping she makes the entire nation proud.

