…Appoints Temitope George As LSERC CEO

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Mrs Temitope George, the Lead Partner/Energy, Infrastructure and Policy Counsel at Adegbola-George & Co as the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LSERC).

According to a memo issued and signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, yesterday, the appointment of George is subject to confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The statement reads in part: “It is hereby notified for general information that Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has approved the nomination of Mrs Temitope George for appointment as the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission, subject to confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“This appointment would take effect upon her confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly.” George is an accomplished legal, regulatory and governance executive with over 20 years’ experience advising governments, multinationals, and development institutions across infrastructure, energy, construction and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).