Man United Fans Demand Maresca Replace Amorim

His dismissal followed controversial post-match comments that appeared to expose a deep rift with the board, as he emphasised his position as a manager rather than a head coach.

Following the official announcement of his sacking on the club’s website on Monday, January 5, Darren Fletcher was appointed interim head coach.

Reactions Trailing Amorim’s Sacking

Following Amorim’s dismissal, Manchester United fans have taken to social media to call on the club to appoint Enzo Maresca and bring him to Old Trafford.

While the club confirmed that Darren Fletcher has been named interim manager until the end of the season, the announcement has not gone down well with sections of the fanbase, many of whom believe the former Chelsea boss should be given the job instead.

Reacting to the news, one fan said, “Get Maresca in for the rest of the season!” while another added, “It could be a bold move and might shake things up mid-season.”

Others described the potential appointment as a gamble, but one they felt could be worth taking, with a supporter noting that Maresca’s fresh approach could bring something new to the club.

For now, Fletcher remains in charge, with his first match set to be Wednesday night’s Premier League clash against Burnley.