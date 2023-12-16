Appointments: Tinubu Showing Bias Against Muslims Despite Supporting Him –Akintola

A professor of Islamic studies and the Executive Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, appraises the nascent administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Though he sued for patience from Nigerians with regards to the state of the nation’s economy, he also stated that the regime has so far marginalised Nigerian Muslims in favour of the Christians. Excerpts:

What is your assessment of the country’s democratic journey since the beginning of the current Fourth Republic in 1999?

Our experience since 1999 has been interesting. It has been an admixture of good and bad. Our politicians have not demonstrated enough zeal for the development and welfare of Nigerians. There hasn’t been freedom at all the ties of government. There has not been freedom of the judiciary at all, so rating them along that line, one will not want to give them any form of pass mark.

This is the longest span of civil rule that the country has ever witnessed, would it be correct to say that in your view, the country has not achieved anything much so far?

We haven’t. Imagine the impunity, the recklessness and the love for breaking the norms, the laws and the virtue of the land that have been exhibited by politicians. Look at what is happening in Rivers (State). I understand that bulldozers were called in to pull down the buildings housing the state House of Assembly. This development is not new, former President (Olusegun) Obasanjo had done it before when he used 16 lawmakers to impeach a governor who had 18 lawmakers on his side. This unabating impunity or the love to exhibit excessive power or abuse of power if you like, gives one the impression as to what our leaders have taught us. They have not taught us anything.

It won’t be wrong to say that these politicians are Christians and Muslims, would it now be right to describe this development as an indictment on the religious bodies and their leadership?

Blame not the religions and their leadership, we should blame the practitioners. I think we should also blame the politicians for corrupting the religious leaders. I don’t think that our politicians have allowed religion to positively influence their conduct. Our politicians steal with impunity; they exhibit excessive power. They abuse it (power) at will. They engage religious leaders on a pecuniary basis, based on how to make them (religious leaders) speak glowingly about them. Our political leaders have no fear of Al- lah. There are few exceptions though. One might wish to exempt a governor such as (Borno State Governor, Baba Gana) Zulum from that maddening crowd.

He once said that he feared the day that he would meet his Creator. He said he was elected to take care of the poor and that is a far reaching and monumental statement. Unfortunately, our politicians come into office with only one goal and that is to make the most of the people’s money. How many of our public officials went into public office and came out the same way? How many of our former presidents have come out of public office and remain the same way they went in? There is also an exemption in the person of former President Muhammadu Buhari who went into office with two houses. He left office without building an extra structure of his own. He went back to his house in Daura after he left office in May. Ninety-eight per cent of Nigerians are ungrateful people.

Are you saying Nigerians are ungrateful to former President Muhammadu Buhari?

Yes!

How?

If we are not ungrateful, a former president like Buhari who left office without amassing wealth, who nobody has pointed an accusing finger at for stealing one million Naira is now the person that people open their mouths and say rubbish against him. Buhari is a hero and he should be. He should be given rightful respect by Nigerians at all times.

Does that suggest that you are scoring his government high despite the fact that many Nigerians feel that his administration performed below par?

Yes! Buhari is the father of modern Nigeria. If you don’t know anything else, that railway revival that he did in government is something of note. His feat in that area is highly commendable; don’t forget that he used the sum of $2.1b to reconstruct the Lagos-Ibadan railway line. If he had behaved like a typical Nigerian politician, he just would have pocketed the money and nothing would happen. Every one of us is now enjoying the train facilities today. He also took up the Abuja to Kaduna train route. It is to his credit that the two rail lines are functioning very well. The Itakpe to Warri is functioning very well too.

You supported the emergence of the current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, early in the year, a few months into the new government, has he performed to your expectations so far?

When it comes to performance, President Bola Tinubu is a performer. He is replicating those things that he did when he was the governor of Lagos State. He knows where the shoe pinches Nigerians in terms of the hardships that they are currently facing and I am sure that he has the solutions to all the problems. We should all be patient because the government is still very young and it has many years to go. He is working towards reducing the problems affecting Nigerians. Nobody can fault his performance at this stage. However, I have some reservations in some areas with regards to the performance of the current government.

Could you be more specific with regards to the areas where you have reservations about his government so far?

I don’t agree with him in the area of appointments being made into government. I mean appointment of his key officials. He has marginalised a large section of the Nigerian population and that is the Muslims. He has favoured Christians unduly, it is wrong for the president to abandon the people who mobilised and voted for him. I mean the people who took bullets for him during the elections. The people who took curses on his behalf to be elected into office, while we were praying and mobilising ourselves and other Nigerians to vote for you, the Christians were in the churches praying and mobilizing for other candidates. Our brothers in Islam prayed and prayed for your success.

In the end, after your election, you now begin to appoint those who opposed you into government. I don’t know, he may have his reasons for doing so but I will like to say that we are not happy with that. His major reasons for doing so that he has so far told us is that he is putting together people with the right skills and competence to work with him but I will like to say that we have Muslims with the same if not better skills that can be appointed too. It is even insulting to the Muslim community. Is he telling us that we don’t have Muslims with the same skills and talents? Look at Professor Ishaq Oloyede and what he is doing in JAMB. Buhari searched for him and gave him the appointment.

Look at what he is doing there now. Let President Tinubu do the same by looking for the same kind of talents from the Muslim community to run the country with him. Don’t forget that former President Buhari also searched for and appointed Isah Pantami as the minister for communication. If former President Buhari had concentrated only on Christians, these two gentlemen wouldn’t have been appointed and eventually come to limelight. There are talents everywhere. I don’t want a president that will pick only Muslims, that will be unfair to the Christians. I don’t want a Muslim president to now underrate the Muslims by appointing only Christians into offices as well.

Are protesting this perceived lopsidedness in government appointments?

No! We are not but what we are saying is that President Bola Tinubu has done it wrongly. We are not protesting and we are not doing so because of our deep love for the president as one of us. He is a Muslim like us but we want to know what has gone wrong. We are also waiting and watching to see whether he would still make the right amends. Don’t forget that he still has a long period of time to do so. I mean he has three and half years ahead of him. He can still look around for competent Muslims.

Don’t you think it was a move by him to assuage the feelings of Christians who felt pained by the Muslim-Muslim ticket?

It is good politics to assuage feelings but it is an injustice if there is absence of equity by the government by locating talents who are adherents of the two faiths on equal measures. To overdo it is what is bad.

Has there been any conscious effort by the Muslim community in the country to register their protest to the President? Do we have to march on Aso Rock to be able to register our protest?

Our organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) which the president has ignored has protested on many occasions. The response of the government is akin to seeing us as a dog barking. We have issued more than six public statements that have been widely published and reported in the media. We reacted to this development when it started but nothing has been done about it.

There is a Muslim umbrella body called the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA), has the body protested on behalf of the Muslims too?

I am a junior member of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. In any case, I also do not have the authority of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, to speak for the council but I can only speak for our members who are Muslims. I am only aware that the body met with the president but what they discussed is unknown because I was not there.

Things are not going well in the country as we speak but if you have the opportunity of meeting President Tinubu, what will you tell him about the state of the nation?

I don’t believe that I can meet President Tinubu one on one because I don’t believe that I am in his good books. I don’t believe that our organisation is in his good books too, perhaps, due to the ceaseless criticism that we have been giving his government.

Will you take the opportunity if the president invites you to see him to be able to understand the grievances of your group?

Who am I? I am just a retired professor who was until recently a university teacher. How can I get the attention of the whole president of Nigeria? I know that he will not invite me.

What makes you think so? He can invite you; at least you are a citizen of Nigeria…

There are about 200 million other citizens that the president is listening to. This is not like the immediate past administration. This (government) is totally different from the last one. The Buhari government did very well because it listened to the Muslims. The last government also listened to the Christians. Unfortunately, this government is not listening to the Muslims. We’ve been isolated by this government.