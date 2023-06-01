Appointments: Tinubu, Govs Urged To Consider Diaspora Nigerians

The Nationals in Diaspora Mentoring Corps (NID- MECORP) has urged President Bola Tinubu and the newly-inaugurated governors to appoint Diasporan Nigerians into key positions President of the group, Mr. Alistair Soyode, who made the call, said appointing Diaspora Nigerians into Ministries, Departmental Agencies (MDAs) of government will boost governance and leadership in the country.

Blaming Nigeria’s poor progress on the exclusion of Diasporans from critical government positions, said the role played by Nigerians in the diaspora during the 2023 elections, particularly, their stand for justice, fairness and equity as well their contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), informs why they should be appointed into key positions. He urged the various governments at all levels to see the call as a policy direction that will strengthen the country, using the best of its citizens outside the country.

His words: “The Nigerian diaspora is one of the largest African immigrant populations in the world, with an estimated figure of more than fourteen million. The advent of colonialism, the Transatlantic slave trade and of recent economic and social reasons caused significant population displacement in the region with higher numbers found in the United Kingdom and United States of America.

“With more than $20 billion remittances yearly, they are not just an economic powerhouse but contributors to the well-being of the citizens. Sub Africans in the Diaspora remitted more than $96 billion previous years and the two biggest African destinations were Egypt and Nigeria. A large proportion of pre-Japa Nigerians made this remittance a strong attribute and are well placed to transfer even money back to family members to cover long and short-term projects, health, education and other bills.

“We are very excited that the Diaspora community has one of the best brains not just for the benefits of Nigeria but of their host nations, adopted or country of birth whilst still having a major affiliation to Nigeria’s development and growth, economically, professionally and otherwise. “The yearly remittance contributions to families, and projects or supporting/sponsoring programs created the Nigeria we have today.

Having them in policies and government programmes will help boost knowledge, skills and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as local resources for the affected areas. “Examples of Nigerians doing well can be seen at the recently acclaimed successful Coronation of King Charles, where the security arrangements and schedules was led by DC Ade Adelekan among others.

“The Diaspora Nigerians have shown total commitment to Nigeria’s development which also brings to the table the yearly Diaspora Day event (in July) where Nigerians from all-over the world come home to discuss, deliberate and find ways to empower millions. “The government at all levels must be more proactive to utilise such events to secure the willing partners into all boards, ministries and parastatals.

It is by showing the political will that others will be partners, freely and joyfully ex- tending the hands of business and professional skills.” Soyode, who commended former President Muhammadu Buhari for approving and putting in place, the Nigeria In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), prayed the incoming government to provide the needed structures, resources and policies for its full implementation and execution.

He said: “This commission can deliver more with the needed resources and it is Nigeria as a nation that will gain from her servic- es, international reach and global partners of our Nigerians in the Diaspora which shows the principles of participatory democracy as experienced outside the country. “It is a positive leadership and political inclusion to have each ministry, agency, commission and parastatal with at least one Nigerian in Diaspora on and in the board.

We appreciate such gestures and policies. “The new dawn of hope, change, and political leadership showing a stronger path on inclusiveness of Diaspora Nigerians will be a departure away from lack of future planning and fear of diaspora leadership into a new era of global Nigeria dominance with the skills and experiences of our diaspora into making Nigeria the choice destination of economic growth, political willingness to change history into a bright future for all.

“In general, and for best practices, NIDMECORP calls for at least three senior ministerial appointments which is less than 10 percent of the ministerial list yet contributing more than 100 percent of the whole country’s budget through remittances and other services to the Diaspora Nigerians. “We urge local government chairmen, state governors and the incoming president to extend these appointments to the diaspora without delay.

The whole nation has about 1,500 commissioners and ministers not taking into account the other MDAs, while there are more than 15 million diasporans and surely they will contribute immensely to speed the developments on all aspects of the nation.” He added that NIDMECORP, on behalf of Nigerians in Diaspora positively demands justice, fairness and equitable representation for the benefits of Nigeria’s fast development, saying: “We reiterate and call for this inclusiveness and full invitations to the best of our brains to come home on a three, six, or nine months to one-year, sabbatical working leave for Nigeria. “Few of our best are now positioned in globally recognised institutions, companies and organisations. Nigeria can always lead the way for others to emulate on the African continent.”