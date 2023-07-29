Appointments Of Failed Govs As Ministers Minus To Tinubu’s Administration–Analyst

A political analyst and former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ray Murphy, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for naming some former governors as ministerial nominees.

Murphy, who said that the governors failed to discharge their responsibilities while in office, said that their appointment was a minus to the present administration. Dissecting the list further, Murphy said that, “it is a government of unity since there is presence of the PDP in the list.

“Cross Rivers in particular, is blessed with two ministers and we see the signs of work and eat many of who worked for Tinubu during the election. “It’s a mixed bag of politicians and technocrats. The presence of failed governors is a bad omen.

Governors who failed to fight insecurity and poverty in their states made the list. What value are they bringing other than politics; Nigerians would have had confidence in the list if fresh hands were brought on board.”