Appointments: Fears as Tinubu Adopts Buhari’s Manuscript, Empowers Cronies

Few months after mounting the saddle of leadership, President Bola Tinubu has begun to attract criticisms from friends and opponents based on the nature and texture of his appointments.

His appointments into key positions in various sectors have been criticized as having some semblances of patronage of his loyalists, particularly from his primary constituency. With the emerging power bloc around the President, critics have begun to raise the fears that the days of powerful cabal in the presidency may be back.

Recall that Tinubu’s predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, was variously pilloried for empowering a dangerous cabal, which eventually hijacked his government to the detriment of the people.

Members of the Buhari’s administration’s cabal were virtually in control of his government as decisions affecting the over two hundred million citizens were taken by the few unelected men in the corridors of power.

Buhari’s appointments were tilted in favour of one particular region and religion, making his administration to attract vitriolic flaks and condemnation from the majority of Nigerians. Most of those appointed and apportioned sensitive positions, which eventually affected the destiny of the country by Buhari were not only from a region but were also those in his political camp.

They were mostly his disciples in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later coalesced with others, including Tinubu’s Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The emerging power bloc, forming around Tinubu, is indicating that his men in the defunct ACN, especially from the Lagos axis, where he was the governor for eight years (1999-2007), are effectively taking control of key positions in the country.

The appointment of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, one of his unapologetic political godson and follower, as the Chief of Staff (CoS) was an early pointer at the direction to which his administration was headed. The position of the Chief of Staff in the Presidency is an influential one and Gbajabiamila has since been exercising his powers by exerting his influence on the President on critical policy decisions.

The Secretary to the Gov- ernment of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, is a friend and political ally of the President. Akume, who was Tinubu’s colleague also served two terms as the governor of Benue State. He was also an adherent to Tinubu political school of thought and a staunch member of the defunct ACN.

Nuhu Ribadu, the former anti-corruption czar, was equally an ally of the President who at a time ran as the Presidential candidate of the ACN, the President’s former political vehicle. As a key member of Tinubu’s kitchen cabinet, Ribadu is playing a pivotal role in shaping decisions at the highest level because he is one of the trusted allies of the President.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, though not a politician, was the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the President, when serving as the governor of Lagos State. Observers believe that his appointment as the new IGP may not be unconnected to the trust and confidence he built over time with the President.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adebiyi Adewale, may not have worked directly with the President in the past but had links with Lagos, having served as the Customs boss at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos at a time.

Tinubu’s recent deployment of Zacch Adedeji as the new Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), a cash cow of the nation’s economy, was another pointer to the fact that a member of his political family has been given a central role to play in the nation’s economy.

Adedeji, a former Commissioner of Finance under late Abiola Ajimobi’s government in Oyo State, was one of the eight Special Advisers (wise men as called in certain political circles) initially appointed by the President.

He was appointed an aide on Revenue matters. The eight Special Advisers, including Dele Alake and others, were considered as the innermost members of Tinubu’s administration, who always have his ears on all matters.

The latest nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, one of his staunch political allies from Lagos as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),has further bolstered the impression that the President was fixing his trusted men in positions of power. Cardoso was a Commisment as the Lagos State governor.

Another major influencer in Tinubu’s administration is his son, Seyi Tinubu. Though not an official appointed in government, Seyi, by virtue of his position, remains a major player in his father’s administration.

Most of the youth in Tinubu’s government were nominated by Seyi. These appointments and many others, give the impression that the President is using them to settle his political cronies, who have, at one time or the other, had things together with him.

Though those appointed so far have been described as one of the best in their chosen fields with capacity to deliver in their areas of primary assignments, there are fears that the President may be unwittingly towing the path of cronyism, ethnicity and bigotry in which his predecessor was roundly condemned.

It would however seem that the appointment of his trusted men was not by mistake but a premeditated decision taken long ago. Only yesterday, the President announced the Lagos State Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola as his Principal Private Secretary.