Appointments: Echoes of federal character principle

There is no doubt that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is taking shape. The President, who was sworn in on May 29, has appointed some people who will help him run the affairs of his government. These included cabinet ministers, his personal aides, special advisers, heads of military and paramilitary agencies and some heads of parastatals, among others. Apart from section 147 (3b) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates the president to “appoint at least one minister from each state, who shall be an indigene of such state,” the President is at liberty to appoint anyone from any part of the country, to serve in his cabinet.

Tinubu has exercised such powers to the maximum, since he assumed office nearly four months ago. At the first instance, the President appointed Amb. Victor Adeleke from Oyo State as State Chief of Protocol (SCOP). This followed with the appointment of Senator George Akume and Femi Gbajabiamila as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chief of Staff (CoS) to the president respectively. Akume is from Benue State, North Central Nigeria, while Gbajabiamila is from Lagos, in the South-West. The President also appointed a former deputy governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, as deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS), office of the Vice President. Jigawa is in the North-West. Tinubu’s appointment of 20 aides, which included Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Personal Assistants (PAs), personal physician and photographers, however elicited some comments on the need for balancing in his appointments.

This is because majority of the appointees (between 12 and 13), are from his South-West geopolitical zone, where the President hails from. The president had earlier appointed eight advisers, five of them also come from South-West. The ministers who were approved for him by the Senate comprised 10 from the North-West, nine from SouthWest, eight from the North-East, seven from South-South and seven from North Central, while five are from South-East. The president is said to be toeing the line of his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari, in the appointment of his aides. Throughout the eight years of Buhari’s presidency, the former military ruler favoured the North in his appointments, including the appointments of service chiefs.

In Buhari’s first 100 days in office, out of 25 appointments he made, 18 went to the North, while seven were from the South. North-West where Buhari comes from got the chunk with nine appointees, North-East (six) and North Central (three). In the South, only South-South and South West were considered, with four and three appointees respectively, while South-East was left out.

The former president continued with lopsided appointments in the composition of his service chiefs. In 2015, when he appointed the first set of service chiefs, North-East got three, North Central (two), while one each went to the other three regions, excluding the South-East. Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in 2018, said the Federal Character Principle was violated in the appointments of service chiefs throughout the period Buhari was Nigeria’s president. Though Tinubu has shown some semblance of balancing in the appointments of his service chiefs, the reverse is the case in those he appointed to head critical sectors of the economy. Out of the seven security appointments he made, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, is from North-East; while Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, are from North-West. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tunde Egbetokun, are from the South-West. The South-East which was overlooked during the last administration, was remembered this time with the appointment of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as Chef of Naval Staff (CNS), while General Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) is from South-South. The imbalance in the President’s appointments clearly manifested in the economy sector. The Minister of Finance, who doubles as Coordinating Minister of the Economy, governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Comptroller General of Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) and the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), are all from South-West. The communication sector is also dominated by appointees from SouthWest. The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, chairman of Senate Committee on ICT a well as that of the House of Representatives all from the zone. Reacting to this development, the Arewa Economic Forum (AEF), and Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which was silence during Buhari’s era, accused Tinubu of ‘Yorubanisation’, ‘Lagoslisation’ and ‘Christianisation’ in his appointments.

While AEF said persons heading strategic government agencies in finance and information communications technology are from South-West, MURIC accused the President of favouring Christians in his appointments. Chairman of AEF,w Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Dandakata, said the North has been left out in Tinubu’s government, in the finance and ICT sectors, with the replacement of chief executive officers of some key government agencies and parastatals, who are northerners, with the President’s kinsmen. Though he admitted that those appointed “are eminently qualified for their respective positions,” Dandakata deplored “a situation whereby the appointees in crucial economic sectors are not only from the South west but also connected to the Lagos axis. He said it “suggests a deliberate ‘Yorubanisation’ and ‘Lagoslisation’ of the polity. His words: “In his appointments, changes and replacements, we call on the President to be wary of actions that can send a wrong signal on his true intentions or the agenda of some of his key lieutenants. For example, the President …directed the immediate past Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, to proceed on terminal leave and in his place, he appointed Engr Bisoye Coker-Odusote as acting DG. “But in the same directive, the President asked her to continue as substantive DG immediately after acting for three months. Many found this curious as it is actually unprecedented. If the President could not allow the most senior director in the commission to act for some time, he should have instructed Coker-Odusote to resume her four-year tenure instead of making her enjoy an extra three months. “This is capable of setting a bad precedent in public service appointments.

We expect President Tinubu to be fair, just and equitable in his decisions not only because northerners overwhelmingly voted for him but because that is the right thing to do.” Interestingly, MURIC, which applauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket as good for the country ahead of the polls, equally did not see anything wrong in the move then to elect Muslims as principal officers of the National Assembly, is now accusing the president of marginalisation and nepotism in his appointments. Executive Director of the group, Prof Isiaq Akintola, therefore called on Tinubu to ensure that all regions, faiths and sections benefit from political appointments made by his government. He said: “We are shocked to our marrows that President Bola Tinubu has been appointing Christians and Yorubas mainly to key positions since the inception of this administration at the expense of Muslims. For instance, five out of eight security chiefs appointed earlier are Christians. Ministerial posts have not been different. “All five key appointments made by President Tinubu to revive the economy were given to Christians and Yorubas mainly.

These new appointees include the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the newly nominated CBN Governor, Dr. Michael Cardoso, Hon. Zacch Adedeji, Acting Chairman, FIRS, the Chairman, Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele and Mr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser on Economic Affairs. “Many competent Muslims who campaigned and voted Muslim-Muslim ticket during the presidential election were ignored. It is interesting to note that some of those Muslims are eminently qualified to hold key political offices since there are professors, engineers, medical doctors and holders of doctorate degrees among them.” Section 14(3 and 4) of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution states there shall be “no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in the Federal Government and its agencies.” And the federal character principle is put in place to ensure “fairness and equity in the distribution of public posts and socio-economic infrastructures among the various federating units of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” But President Tinubu’s appointments failed the integrity test in both grounds. However, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, is of the view that no meaning should be read into these appointments because, according to the group, Nigeria is in an intensive care unit (ICU), and therefore needs the best brains and hands to resuscitate it. Seye Oyeleye, DAWN Director General, argued that “When a patient is in ICU, you don’t do trial and error. The people appointed have distinguished themselves; we are at the precipice. His words: “We, therefore need all hands on the deck. Nobody should read nepotism and tribalism to the appointments of Yemi Cardoso and Zech Adedeji. Mr. President did not need to look at where they come from but the knowledge, they have to rescue the country. Right now, Nigeria needs the best hands and brains.”