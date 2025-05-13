Appointments: CSOs Hail Tinubu For Keeping Faith With Youths

Share

The Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his consistent commitment to youth empowerment, particularly through the appointment of civil rights activists to strategic positions in government.

In a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Danesi Momoh, and National Secretary, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, on Tuesday in Abuja, the group expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for appointing Amb. Solomon Adodo as a Board Member of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

“It is a great moment for us because on Thursday, May 8, 2025, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, approved the appointment of Comrade Solomon Adodo into the board of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC),” the statement read in part.

The group praised the President for not only selecting a competent individual but also for reaffirming his belief in the potential of Nigerian youth.

“Comrade Adodo, before becoming President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), was a veteran in grassroots youth advocacy and mobilisation. As the pioneer National Coordinator of EUYI, he championed youth empowerment and brought the issues of youth unemployment and underemployment to the national front burner,” the group noted.

They expressed confidence that Adodo’s appointment would bring meaningful development to rural communities and further youth inclusion, given his track record and passion for uplifting the poor.

The statement also acknowledged and appreciated Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio for his role in facilitating the appointment, describing him as a mentor to Adodo and many other young leaders in Nigeria.

“Like Mr. President, Senator Akpabio is a firm believer in the abilities of young people. We appreciate him for his continued mentorship,” the group added.

EUYI also extended warm congratulations to Adodo, referring to him as “His Youthfulness”, describing his appointment as well-deserved and a major milestone in youth advocacy.

In a related development, the group condemned the criticisms raised by a group known as the FCT Stakeholders Assembly, led by Aliyu Kwali, who questioned the legitimacy of Adodo’s appointment, citing claims about his state of origin.

“While we know that their ranting cannot change anything regarding this appointment, we advise Aliyu Kwali and his co-travellers to exercise restraint and wait for their turn. The FCT does not belong to only one group. It is misleading and divisive to screen some Nigerians out on the basis of unfounded sentiments,” the group cautioned.

