Appointments: Akoko-Edo People Can’t Continue to Be Marginalized In Edo North -APC Chieftain

The Chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have raised a fresh alarm over marginalization by their Etsako kindred despite delivering the highest votes that gave Senator Monday Okpebholo victory in the last Governorship Elections.

At the end of a crucial meeting at Igarra, the stakeholders who expressed happiness at the inauguration of Governor Monday Okpebholo frowned at the absence of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA) in his appointments.

Addressing newsmen, Rt Hon Benjamin Olajina who was Coordinator of the LGA for the APC Governorship campaign organization said this is despite its unparalleled contribution to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2024 gubernatorial elections.

He said so far only Etsako which has always dominated the political landscape of Edo North with the senator and Minister and the other two Senatorial districts of Edo Central and Edo South are into reckoning in the emerging Edo State government.

“My people of Akoko-Edo remains marginalized in the political arrangement of Edo North and the State at large.

“This neglect is very unjust because Edo North, comprise Akoko-Edo, Owan, and Etsako, and there is a current and dangerous imbalance in terms of political representation and benefits.

“Etsako is enjoying the lion’s share of all appointments, including the Senator representing the district, the only Edo state Minister, in charge of Regional Development, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“We in Akoko-Edo, on the other hand, have been left with nothing, despite all that we did for the APC in the last election.

“Under my leadership as the APC Governorship Campaign Council Coordinator for Akoko-Edo, we overcame internal divisions to secure a landslide victory for the party.

“I unified previously divided leaders, and transformed a fractured campaign front into a formidable force”.

“With this monumental effort, we are asking if this is how we are going to be rewarded. Some of us think that the continued exclusion of Akoko-Edo from significant political appointments is not oversight.

“It is deliberate and orchestrated. We voted for a change and see what we are getting!”.

Hon Olajina warned that, “This neglect sends a demoralizing message to the people of Akoko-Edo, who have consistently demonstrated loyalty and commitment to the APC, adding,

“The marginalization of Akoko-Edo is a potential flashpoint for discontent”.

He said, “As one of the oldest LGAs in Nigeria, Akoko-Edo boasts a rich history and significant contributions to the state’s development. Ignoring my people and our needs will have far-reaching consequences for the political stability and unity of our State”.

On the way forward, he said, “The APC must take urgent steps to address this imbalance. Akoko-Edo deserve equitable representation and recognition for their roles in securing the party’s success. Anything less risks alienating these critical constituencies and undermining the principles of fairness and equity”.

