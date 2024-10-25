 Appointment Of Nentawe As Minister Well Deserved – Gyang

Share

Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang who represented Plateau North in the 9th Senate has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as a Minister and member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Gyang in a Press Statement signed and issued in Jos said the appointment is an action that has met the constitutional requirement of each state having representation in the FEC.

Senator Gyang appreciates the deployment of Dr Nentawe to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

He prays God to give him the wisdom to effectively deliver on the very demanding responsibilities therein to meet up and even surpass the key performance indicators (KPI) rating of the Ministry.

The Lawmaker however celebrates with Dr Nentawe and wishes him successful service to the nation.

