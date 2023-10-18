Appointment Of Jigawa AG As ICPC Chairman, Testament Of  Upholding Rules Of Law – Namadi

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has described the appointment of his Attorney General as the new Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) by President Tinubu as a testament to his dedication and commitment to the rules of law.

Governor Namadi who commended the appointment of Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Jigawa State, said the new Chairman would bring experience and commitment to the Rules of Law to bear in his conduct.

“The announcement of Dr. Aliyu’s appointment as the Chairman of the ICPC comes as a testament to his hardworking spirit, dedication, integrity, and utmost commitment to upholding the rule of law and combating crime and corruption in our great nation.”

He added that “this achievement is a recognition of his outstanding service and his exceptional contributions to the legal and justice systems, both within Jigawa State and on a national level.”

Governor Namadi said, “I am delighted to hear of Dr. Aliyu’s well-deserved appointment as the Chairman of the ICPC. He has consistently demonstrated an unalloyed dedication to the principles of justice and fairness. This appointment reaffirms his competence and his capability to take on this critical role in our nation’s fight against corruption.”

“Dr. Aliyu has served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Jigawa State with distinction, consistently displaying a deep understanding of the law and a commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing the legal and justice systems within our state.”

Governor Namadi, on behalf of the people of Jigawa State, wishes Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu every success in his new role as the Chairman of the ICPC. His wealth of experience and unwavering dedication will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure good governance in Nigeria.

Governor Namadi also expressed his confidence that Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu will continue to make Jigawa State proud with his contributions at the national level, and he assured him of the full support of the state government and its people.

“The people of Jigawa State, known for their commitment to the values of integrity and accountability, stand united in congratulating Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu on this prestigious appointment and eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will make as the Chairman of ICPC,” the Governor said.