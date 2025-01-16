Appointment Of Edo-Born Abia HoS, Ojeikere, Based On Merit –Commissioner

Share

The swearing in of Edoborn Abia State Head of Service, Mr Benson Ojeikere, without primordial prejudice has shown Governor Alex Otti as a man who does not discriminate but gives equal opportunity to both indigenes and non-indigenes in the State, Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu has said.

Commenting on the swearing-in ceremony performed by Governor Otti, Kanu said Ojeikere emerged the best amongst his peers in the selection process and the governor did not hesitate to appoint him the Head of Service because of his love for merit and integration irrespective of state of origin.

The commissioner described the appointment as unprecedented, saying, “It’s an unprecedented move consistent with the governor’s disposition towards meritocracy and policy of indigeneship, he has sworn in Mr. Benson Ojeikere of Edo State origin as the new Head of Service in Abia State.

