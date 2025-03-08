Appointment of DG Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership commended

Share

The appointment of Joseph Tegbe as Director General of Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), has received commendation from the former Chief Trade Negotiator of Nigeria, Victor Lima.

Lima commended President Bola Tinubu, for seeking out the best for the job as Joseph Tegbe comes as an experienced policy strategist, economist, and technocrat, with a wealth of expertise in economic planning, international trade, and strategic governance.

“In a strategic shift toward a more robust economic and political partnership, Tegbe’s appointment signals Nigeria’s commitment to maximising the vast opportunities between both countries”.

According to Lima, the appointment is pivotal to enhancing bilateral cooperation in key sectors, such as trade, investment, infrastructure, technology, and foreign policy.

As China solidifies its role as Nigeria’s top trade partner, NCSP under Tegbe will play a crucial role in ensuring that both nations benefit from their growing economic interdependence, which will be instrumental for the nation to fully capitalise on its growing partnership while safeguarding its national interests.

Tegbe’s Appointment, he added, will lift the Nigeria-China partnership to unprecedented heights, shaping Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic future for decades to come.

Tegbe is a technocrat with economic expertise and decades of experience in economic planning and investment strategy.

He will be bridging policy and practice, by coordinating government agencies, private sector players, and diplomatic entities to ensure the country maximises its trade and investment relations with China.

The DG will also enhance the country’s bargaining power, by streamlining negotiations and ensuring coherent policies, and will strengthen its position in trade and investment discussions with China, Nigeria’s largest trading partner, with trade volume surpassing $20 billion annually.

Lima affirmed that Tegbe’s appointment is timely as Nigeria moves to take full advantage of the agreements reached during President Tinubu’s successful state visit to China and his participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He said that Nigeria should also advocate for stronger African representation in global institutions, including the UN Security Council. On the One-China Policy and Diplomatic Cohesion, he said Nigeria has consistently supported the policy, reinforcing its diplomatic ties with Beijing.

He pointed out that recent attempts by Taiwan to increase its diplomatic presence in Nigeria pose a challenge, and Tegbe’s role will involve ensuring that the nation remains firm in its commitment to the One-China Policy

He said: “Under Tegbe’s leadership, Nigeria can deepen military cooperation with China to combat terrorism and insurgency in the Sahel region.

“Tegbe’s appointment is more than just a bureaucratic move; it is a strategic recalibration of Nigeria’s economic, trade, and foreign policy goals.”

