Appointment Of 21 Perm-Secs, Others Done Without Partisanship, Gov Abba

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said that the appointments of new Permanent Secretaries in the State was done without given Political Parties recourse to his Government.

The Governor, noted with deep appreciation to the State Assembly who approved the appointments of the New Permanent Secretaries, that their sense of consideration, has helped Kano tremendously in the efforts to change the narrative.

Speaking while swearing in 21 new Permanent Secretaries and 14 Special Advisers, on Tuesday, the Governor noted that the choice of the New appointees was done after careful consideration of their desirability.

“We selected you best of competent, experience, dedication to duty, and proven fear of God, that is why we are expecting you to perform to the optimal high point for a better Kano”.

He assured that his Government is ushering in a new era of a renewed commitment to making Kano a State of hope and development, adding that the appointed Permanent Secretaries would help him in that direction.

“You should consider your appointment as a valued one that is desirable in the new dispensation of the NNPP as such you should maintain decorum and professionalism in your duties”.

Governor Abba reminded that his Government has zero tolerance for incompetency and misuse of office, as such they should dedicate themselves to the service of humanity and the State.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, asked the new appointees to double their fear of God in the discharge of their duties, adding, “Although I know as human you are bound to make mistakes, you have to be extra careful with the Oath you have taken”.

“Politics should not be a yardstick in carrying out your duties, you should be free and do away with hypocrisy and gossiping, if you accurately discharge your duties the sky would be your limits in life”, Abba said to the appointees.