Appointment, Call to Serve Not Personal Gains –APC Chieftain

A stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa, has urged the newly sworn in Commissioners, Special Advisers and other political appointees in the state to see their appointment as a call to serve the people and not for personal gains.

The former Spokesman for the party in Niger State gave the advice in Gulu Vatsa community, Lapai Local Government Area of the state during inter-faith prayers session organised by the community for the present administration and all political appointees from the LGA.

Community leaders, Muslim and Christians leaders had gathered in the community where they offered prayers for all their sons and daughters from the areas who were recently appointed as commissioner, special advisers, coordinators and senior special assistants by the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago into his government.