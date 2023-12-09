Appointment: Benue Analysts Cautions Alia Against Dividing The State On Sectional Lines

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has come under intense criticism for taking nearly all key appointments to his place in Vandeikya.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that most of the appointments Governor Alia has made since June are from the Kyan Constituency of Vandeikya Local Government Area where he hails from.

Some public affairs analysts in Benue State have frowned at the development and cautioned the governor to retrace his steps before he divides the state into institutional lines.

One of those who commented on the issue, Donald Iorfa from Aliade urged Governor Alia to remember that he is not the first neither will he be the last person to govern the state.

“If I tell you that I am the only person who is disappointed by the appointments that Governor Alia has so far made, I am lying. Many people who voted for him are lamenting.

“The governor is running Benue State like a church parish where no one can question his actions”, Iorfa stated.

Another respondent, Jonathan Avine from Makurdi said Governor Alia’s claim that he has picked the majority of his appointees from Vandeikya based on merit is an insult to other local governments in the state.

“Since I was born in this state, I have never seen anything close to what this governor is doing. So does he want to tell us that there are no qualified people to occupy government positions in other local governments? Does he mean that only the people of his Kyan constituency are educated?”, Avine questioned.

Also commenting, Samson Igoche from Otukpo regretted voting for Governor Alia in the 2023 election.

“Someone should tell governors Alia that if I knew this is the kind of governor he would turn out to be, I would not have wasted my vote on him. I am ashamed to even say that I worked for the yes father movement. Rubbish!”

Meanwhile, we have compiled the list of the key appointments that Governor Alia has made from his local government area Vandeikya. See the list below:

1. Dennis Akura -Special Adviser – Bureau, LG & Chieftaincy Affairs

2. Emmanuel Agema-Ag. Chairman, BIRS

3. Dr. Grace Adagba – SUBEB Chairman

4. Raymond Asemakaha, MD BIPC

5. Emmanuel Change – Principal Private Secretary PPS

6. James Iorpuu- Executive Secretary, SEMA

7. Stephen Numbeve – State Project Coordinator, Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

8. Mr Ternongo Mede- Ag. GM Urban Development Board

9. Prof. Gabriel Akpen – DG Bureau of Special Projects and Infrastructure

10. Leonard-Angelo Viashima – Head of Benue State International Cooperation and Developments Coordinating Unit

11. Jonathan Gyuse- Special Adviser, Poverty Alleviation

12. Isaac Akaager- Special Adviser, LG Market Coordination

13. Terver Aginde – Special Adviser, Politics and Community Engagement

14. Joseph Har- Special Adviser on Internal Security

15. Mfater Kaha (El Stuffy) -SSA culture

16. Gwaza Ujamatyu- SSA BLGCA.

17. James Asortar – Special Assistant on Social Media

18. Julius Agbatar – State Chairman, NURTW (appointed by the Governor)

Still counting…