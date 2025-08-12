Appointing INEC Chairman, National Commissioners

As the tenure of the current Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, approaches its end, there is a renewed call, and even agitation, for a review of the process of appointing the leadership of the Commission.

The critical positions in focus are those of the Chairman and the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners. Some argue that the current system grants the President the authority and discretion to appoint even politically exposed persons.

The prevailing system, it is argued, cannot reliably ensure the appointment of individuals with integrity, especially when the President has vested interests. Others suggest that the true challenge of appointment in such offices as the electoral commission depends on the individual’s inner strength, as well as the constitutional law and institutional safeguards protecting such an individual.

The socio-economic, political, scientific, technological, and cultural environment at any given time also comes into play. Still, others believe that there would be greater confidence in the system if a different institution were responsible for appointing the Chairman and the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners. There are five main viewpoints on this issue.

The first favours maintaining the present arrangement, where the President nominates these officers in consultation with the Council of States, subject to Senate confirmation, before their appointment. The second proposal advocates returning to the recommendations of the Electoral Reform Committee (The Uwais Report), which proposed that the National Judicial Council advertise, identify, screen, and recommend suitable candidates for appointment.

The third suggests that all registered political parties should be represented on the Board of the Commission. The fourth supports a hybrid approach, whereby professional groups, associations, civil society organisations, and other key stakeholders make nominations to the President.

The final view calls for constitutional and legal amendments to shield the Chairman and Electoral Commissioners from partisan political influence, prevent the appointment of politically exposed persons to the Commission, enhance their financial independence, and increase civil society oversight.

The first issue is a matter of propriety; whether the President should continue to exercise the power to appoint the Chairman, National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners in an election in which he might participate.

Alternatively, should the appointing authority be vested in a different, non-partisan, and politically neutral entity that can guarantee the independence and impartiality of the electoral umpire to conduct credible elections? If it is agreed that the President cannot exercise the power of nomination and final appointment, where then should the power of nomination, screening, and appointment reside?

The Chairman and National Commissioners are members of the Commission tasked with overseeing, organizing, and supervising Presidential, Governorship, National, and State Assembly elections, as well as Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Given their vital role in the nation’s electoral process and the extensive powers they hold in setting policy directions, their authority and responsibilities are outlined in the Third Schedule to the Constitution. Some civil society groups and organisations, as well as domestic and international election observers, have suggested that Nigeria should adopt the recommendations of the Uwais Committee when appointing the Chairman, National and Resident

To safeguard the credibility and independence of Nigeria’s electoral process strengthening the institutional capacity of INEC is imperative

Electoral Commissioners of the Commission. The Uwais Committee recommended that the INEC Board should have a chairman who must be a person of unquestionable integrity, as well as a Deputy Chairman, also of unquestionable integrity.

However, the Chairman and Deputy must not be of the same gender; six persons of unquestionable integrity, including two women and one from each of the six geo-political zones of the Federation; one nominee from Civil Society Organisations working in the area of elections and accredited by the proposed Political Parties Registration and Regulatory Commission; one nominee from Labour Organisations; one from the Nigerian Bar Association; one from Women Organisations; and one from the Media.

It proposed that the National Judicial Council should advertise all positions, stating the required qualifications; receive applications and nominations from the public; shortlist three candidates for each position; and send the nominations to the National Council of State for selection of one candidate from each shortlist, then forward the selected candidates to the Senate for confirmation.

I had the privilege of serving as a member of the Electoral Reform Committee (The Uwais Committee). We were appointed in 2007 and submitted our report in 2008. It has been 17 years since we submitted our report. In his Inaugural Address on May 29, 2007, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua GCFR acknowledged the shortcomings in the country’s electoral process.

He promised to establish a panel to examine the entire electoral process to raise the quality and standards of our general elections and thereby deepen our democracy. Although the President’s initiative was widely welcomed and the committee worked diligently to produce far-reaching recommendations, the momentum for reform gradually waned after his death. Successive administrations have not taken meaningful steps to implement the proposed changes.

The Electoral Reform Committee removed the President as the appointing authority. The flip side of the recommendation is that the President appoints the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) (who is the Chief Justice of the Federation) in consultation with the Council of State. The President appoints the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court who is a member of the NJC.

The President appoints the President of the Court of Appeal, who is a member of the NJC and constitutes Election Tribunals in consultation with Chief Judges and Kadis of various states, some of whom are members of the NJC. INEC is a Federal Executive Body, as is NJC, as provided in section 153 of the Constitution. Presidential Election Petitions go straight to the Court of Appeal and to the Supreme Court, and in all of them; INEC is joined as a party.

Therefore, dragging the NJC into the appointment process will put them directly into the fray of political bias. This is particularly concerning given the NJC’s existing judicial responsibilities and the close ties between the judiciary and electoral adjudication. Assigning the NJC the additional task of appointing electoral officials may compromise public perception of judicial neutrality and overburden an already delicate institution.

Currently, they are not involved in the electoral process, but some members of the judiciary are being accused of undermining the will of the people through their judgments. Should the NJC take on the added responsibility of recommending the appointment of the Chairman, National and Resident Electoral Commissioners, conspiracy theorists will have additional ammunition to accuse the judiciary of sabotaging the electoral process.

It is better, therefore, to continue to insulate the courts from processes with political undertones and bias. To safeguard the credibility and independence of Nigeria’s electoral process strengthening the institutional capacity of INEC is imperative. The Commission must be equipped with the resources, autonomy, and internal structures necessary to function effectively, free from political interference.

Any individual considered for appointment as Chairman, National, or Resident Electoral Commissioner must be demonstrably non-partisan and must not have been affiliated with any political party for at least five years before appointment.

While the President should retain the power to appoint these officials, such appointments must be made in consultation with the Council of State and subject to confirmation by the Senate, in line with constitutional provisions.

To enhance the legitimacy of the process, the President should broaden the scope of consultation by inviting recommendations from credible institutions such as the Nigerian Bar Association, Civil Society Organisations, the Nigerian Labour Movement, and other key stakeholders in the democratic process. This inclusive approach ensures a diverse pool of qualified candidates and strengthens public confidence.

Furthermore, the Senate must make the confirmation process more transparent by publishing the profiles of nominees in widely circulated newspapers and encouraging public participation through stakeholder input and open hearings. These reforms will help foster trust in INEC and consolidate Nigeria’s democratic development.