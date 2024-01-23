Appoint Best Consultant As CMD For FMC Yenagoa, Group Tells Tinubu

A group under the aegis of Good Life For Ijaw People (GLFIP) has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to appoint the best amongst the three screened consultants as the substantive Medical Director at the Federal Medical Center Yenagoa to enable the people of Bayelsa State to enjoy the medical facility.

This was as the group showed displeasure over the Federal Government’s delay in the appointment of a substantive Medical Director.

According to the group, despite the screening of three candidates with scores and recommendations made on who is most qualified to be appointed Medical Director of the institution by the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Department of State Services, DSS and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission, ICPC, the President Tinubu led Federal Government remained reluctant to appoint a medical director to the detriment of the institution.

The President of the Good Life For Ijaw People (GLFIP), Chief Tamunoemi Mindiwari in a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa, stated that since the completion of the two-term tenure of the former Medical Director, Dr Dennis Allagoa on the 10th of March, 2023, the Federal Government appointed an acting Medical Director to oversee the affairs of the hospital claiming that the president was playing politics with the health of Ijaw people.

“We want to plead with President Tinubu to appoint the best amongst the three screened consultants as the substantive Medical Director to enable the people of Bayelsa State to enjoy the facility.”

He explained that the powers of the acting Medical Director were limited, adding that for the hospital to operate optimally for better healthcare services for the people of Ijaw land, the Federal Government owed the Ijaw people a duty to appoint a substantive Medical Director of the health facility.

Mindiwari stressed that seven other Federal Medical Centers where candidates were screened and recommended at the same time have since been appointed and functioning effectively.

Mindiwari however said Good Life For Ijaw People, as a pressure group, believe in the Renewed Hope mantra of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and expressed optimism that something will be done soon.