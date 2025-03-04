APPOEMN Inaugurates New Executive, Seeks Partnership

Share

The Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has inaugurated its new executive team, marking a new chapter of leadership, innovation, and excellence in the event industry.

Speaking at the inauguration over the weekend, the new president of the association, Ayiri Oladunmoye, emphasized the importance of innovation, professional development, and unity within the industry.

Oladunmoye said: “As we step into this new phase, our focus will be on expanding opportunities for our members, strengthening industry partnerships, and ensuring that APPOEMN continues to set the gold standard for event management in Nigeria. We are poised for even greater achievements.”

According to her, the new executive team will build on the legacy of past administrations while steering the association toward new milestones.

Other members of the new exco are Vice President, Babatunde Olawuyi; General Secretary, Oluwanike Babajide; Public Relations Director, Sakirat Bello; Finance Director, Oluwadara Ilesanmi; Event Director, Segun Okunuga; Education Director, Adeola Sessi-Traore; Logistics Director, Felix Oyailo and Welfare Director, Adebola Omofade.

On her part, the outgoing President, Oluwafumbi Akinyosoye, expressed profound gratitude to the members for their unwavering support throughout her tenure.

Akinyosoye highlighted the strides made in strengthening the association, fostering industry collaborations, and elevating the standards of event management in Nigeria.

She said: “It has been an honor to serve this great association. Together, we have built a stronger APPOEMN, one that is recognized for its impact, professionalism, and dedication to excellence.

“I have no doubt that the new leadership will take us even further.”

With this transition, APPOEMN remains committed to fostering professionalism, creativity, and growth within the event industry, ensuring that Nigerian event planners continue to shine on both local and global stages.

