APPO Appoints Nigerian As Board Member

African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) has appointed Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Felix Omatsola Ogbe, to its executive board.

Ogbe will represent Nigeria on the board of the 18-member continental body, headquartered in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

His nomination was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who also serves as chairman of the NCDMB Governing Council.

His appointment was conveyed in a congratulatory letter signed by Philomena Ikoko, APPO’s director of support services, on behalf of the Secretary General, Omar Farouk Ibrahim.

Ikoko commended Ogbe, noting the confidence placed in him by the minister and expressing optimism that his contributions would impact the oil and gas industry.

She said: “You are joining the Executive Board at a critical period for the oil and gas sector in Africa. Your appointment is a major call to duty for both Nigeria and the continent.

The APPO Secretariat will provide all necessary support to ensure your success.” Under Ogbe’s leadership, NCDMB has played a pivotal role in promoting local content development across Africa.

The board has extended institutional support and mentorship to several oil-producing nations in crafting their local content policies.

