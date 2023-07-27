Applying Legislation, Tax Break Can Help Create Jobs For Persons Living With Autism –Expert

Arising from the just concluded 2-day GTCO Autism Conference in Lagos, international experts have said implementing legislations that give credit to firms and other organisations creating job opportunities for persons on the Au- tism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), could empower them. According to the President/CEO, Behaviourprise Consulting Incorporation, Toronto, Canada, Lanre Duyile, implementing tax breaks for organisations that provide needed jobs for persons on the spectrum, could encourage more companies to toe the same line.

He spoke on the sideline of the 13th GTCO Autism Conference with the theme ‘Empowering voices for Autism’. The event organised by the Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC held in Lagos from July 24 to 25, was aimed to make parents of children living with autism as well as adults, accept the condition rather than choose to live in denial. Also, in Ghana, the conference will open on August 1 while consultation will last from August 2 to 5 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana.

The event brought together local and international experts, featured lectures, panel discussions, and performances carefully prepared to showcase the diverse talents that exist in the autism community. Similarly, the programme created a platform for persons on the ASD and their families who connected and shared ideas with experts on different aspects of ASD including its nature and management.

Thousands of persons on the ASD and their relations attended the programme which was held at the Muson Centre in Lagos. ASD is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviours or interests. Securing jobs for persons on ASD and others living with disability, remains a huge challenge for affected persons.

However, based on the fact that getting needed jobs for them is an issue of human right, the experts noted that this group of per- sons should not be excluded from jobs, add- ing that they must live inclusive life. Addressing the specific challenge of limited job opportunities from public and private sector facing autistic persons in communities, Duyile said: “I thought if the legislature could do this and make laws encouraging firms to create job opportunities and allow organisations and people who do this to get some tax breaks,” it will help. On whether autistic persons can provide services needed in communities, Duyile said whenever they get close to graduation, they are exposed to various vocational skills.

“Maybe they can help with moving boxes from one place to the next or maybe it’s in making sure things are clean. Whatever it is as far as it is skill oriented, it’s about jobs for affected persons.” The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC, Mr. Segun Agbaje said with autism rates increasing around the world, “It is pertinent to ramp up support available to persons with autism and their families.

In this regard, each of us has a vital role to play in shaping a society that fully embraces diversity within the autism spectrum and actively promotes acceptance of persons with autism.” Agbaje said, “We must ensure that every voice is heard and every experience is valued, simply because we believe that when it comes to autism and other neurological disorders, inclusivity is not just a checkbox to mark off, it is rather a transformative force that fuels growth and success.”

On the theme of the conference ‘Empowering Voices for Autism,’ the GCEO of GTCO said, “We hope to significantly expand the frontiers of autism management and inspire confidence in individuals with autism to reach their fullest potential in art, business, leadership, innovation and other aspects of human development. Tomi Agboola, a speech and Language Therapist based in London, said the programme is about giving a voice to our loved ones.

According to her, the effect of living with autism can be downplayed but those around them “can change the environment and the setting and make sure that they are at the same level with us. That is by giving them structures and providing references, strategies, and techniques which are crucial.”