Applying lasting solutions to recurring insecurity in Nigeria

The recent closed-door meeting between members of the Red Chamber with the key heads of security agencies in the country to discuss the longwinding security challenges, still bedevilling the country brings to the public sphere the recurring failure of successive political leaders, to rein in the rampaging, hydra-headed monster of insecurity. Amongst those invited to the meeting were the National Security Adviser (NSA), Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the head of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

This followed a motion sponsored by Senator Yar’Adua Musa, representing Katsina Central, on: “The Improvement of Coordination and Synergy between Nigerian Security Forces and Agencies to Help Strengthen and Win the Fight against Insecurity in the Nation” on the floor of the Senate. Much as the Senate emphasised the crying need for pragmatic partnership and synergy among all security agencies, with the noble aim to effectively tackle the security challenges still ravaging the country, the burning questions amongst concerned Nigeria remain. For instance, what are the root causes of failure, despite the wanton wasting of the precious lives of hundreds of thousands of defenceless and voiceless victims and the humongous sums of taxpayers’ funds allegedly spent, (or wasted) to rein it in? How would the crop of past and present leaders explain that under their watch insecurity has metamorphosed from the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East geo-political zone, since 2009 into brazen banditry, and fearfuelling attacks on schools? How would they justify the trillions of naira budgeted over the decades to clip the wings of kidnapping for ransom, mostly in the NorthWest. What about the killing spree of indigenous farmers, allegedly perpetrated by armed Fulani herdsmen that have turned the once fertile fields of both Plateau and Benue states into the country’s wastelands? Similarly, how do we explain the brutal onslaught by unknown gunmen on security operatives, mostly blamed on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East? What about the mindless murders of not a few Ondo State farmers by armed herders that led to the setting up of the Amotekun security outfit by the South-western governors? Does it require some braintasking rocket science to solve insecurity if it has not turned into a sleazy lucrative business, as Dr. Bello Matawalle, erstwhile governor of Zamfara State recently opined? For instance, how would former President Muhammadu Buhari defend the granting of spurious amnesty to the blood-thirsty killers “who have repented” while, going by the data obtained from the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST) some 63,111 unarmed citizens were sent to their early graves in his eight sordid years in office? Yet, there was no balancing of the economic equation of the humongous sum of N8.05 trillion said to have been budgeted and spent on battling insecurity across the country in his first six years in office. It would be recalled that while speaking at the interactive session with the Arewa Joint Committee, early in the year, Tinubu, then as the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that: “First, I acknowledge the primacy of security as the number one function of government. If you give me the mandate, my administration will give it all the necessary attention and consolidate the recent investments in our security agencies and successes being recorded in this regard”.

Apart from promising to address the welfare and training needs of our security personnel and strengthen our security institutions with modern technology to respond to modern challenges. But then talk is cheap! In fact, according to a report by a civil society organisation, Global Rights Nigeria, at least 555 people were killed and 267 others abducted six weeks after President Tinubu took office. That was reported on August 14, 2023. Ever since, there has been a re-occurrence of insecurity in different parts of the country. Now is the time to use the root cause analytical approach to solving the persisting challenge. Massive public enlightenment is needed from the federal, state, local council, educational and traditional institutions down to the family level on the dangers of insecurity as it affects us all. Self-serving antics such as subterfuge, blackmail, and inflammatory yet unquestioned utterances should not be allowed a free reign in the fight against all forms of insecurity.

There must be value for money spent and all security helmsmen found culpable to have channelled funds meant for arms and ammunition to feather their own nests must be brought to justice. Nigeria needs international support as the United Arab Emirate (UAE) did in midSeptember, 2021. It named the Nigerian sponsors of terrorism including Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad. While two of the convicts, Surajo Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu were sentenced to life imprisonment, the remaining four were handed 10-year prison sentences respectively. All said, governments at all levels should play its primary function to guarantee the citizens’ security and provide for their welfare in line with Section 14 sub-section 2(b)of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).