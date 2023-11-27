Apply Emotional Intelligence In Relating With Staff – Hos Charges Lagos State Civil Service Bosses

Today’s workforce is composed of individuals with varying mentalities and social orientations; therefore officials at management levels must always endeavour to manage their emotions and those of other staffers in the work environment.

This was the charge by the Lagos State Head of Service, Barr. Olabode Agoro to Directors of Administration and Human Resources in the Lagos State public service at the Year 2023 Three-Day Retreat for the Directors of Administration and Human Resources of the Lagos State public service.

In his address to the gathering of senior civil servants held at the Jubilee Charlet, Epe, the HoS

charged the Directors and Human Resources executives in the Lagos State public service to always endeavor to apply emotional intelligence in relating with the workforce to get the best performance out of everyone in the realization of MDA’s set goals and objectives.

The 2023 edition of the retreat with the theme, “Transforming the Admin and Human Resource cadre through strategic re-orientation, mindset, and culture change for effective service delivery”, was held at the Jubilee Charlet, Epe, Lagos State.

The HOS urged the Directors to always remember that today’s work environment comprises five different generations, which he listed as traditionalists, baby boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z, which are often called Gen Z, adding that the different categories have different orientations.

According to Agoro the diversity of social orientation implies that HR professionals should endeavour to always apply emotional intelligence in relating with the workforce to get the best performance out of them to realize various MDA’s set goals and objectives.

Earlier in her address, the Permanent Secretary, of the Public Service Office, Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyegbola noted that the importance of the retreat was meant to provide an opportunity for all the Directors of Administration and Human Resource Cadre in the Lagos State Public Service avenue to learn and relearn new things that will improve them and make them have a growth mindset as a Director in the service, while also noting that the retreat program shall be continuous as this will enable the participants an avenue to network among themselves.

Also in her address, the Director, of Service Matters, Mrs Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila, emphasised that 109 Directors of Administration and Human Resources, were selected from various Ministries Department and Agencies of Government across the State, adding that they were all trained to sharpen their skills and broaden their knowledge.

She thereby appreciated the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babaji Olusola Sanwo-Olu for approving the training.

Another participant at the retreat and the Director, Welfare Matters, Public Service Office, Mr. Richard Ogbe, appreciated the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for allowing the Directors of Admin and Human Resource Cadre to onboard, learn, and relearn on the new trends in the human resource strategies.

He stressed further that during the retreat, they were all able to get acquainted with all forms of human resource managerial skills which will enable them to perform effectively and efficiently in their respective MDAs