‘Application Of Technology’ll Increase DisCos’ Revenue

A power sector analyst, Geraldine Umunnakwe, has urged electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria to increase their application of modern technology so as to increase their revenue collections.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that the application of cutting edge technology would reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses and boost the revenue generation of the DisCos.

He also said it would improve service delivery, thereby boosting commercial, industrial and socio-economic growth of the nation. He said the collection of N168.7 billion by the DisCos as revenue in August 2024 out of the N208.5 billion billed to electricity consumers in the country, which showed 80.91 per cent efficiency rate collection, was a good development.

He, however, said that better results could be achieved with more deployment of modern technologies.

Recall that the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in its recent fact-sheet on the performance of DisCos for August 2024 revealed that DisCos in Nigeria collected N168.7 billion as revenue in August 2024, representing 80.91 per cent efficiency rate collection.

According to the report, Ikeja DisCo collected N35.27 billion, with a billing efficiency rate of 104.01 per cent, which is said was the highest revenue for the month.

It added that Eko DisCo came second with a billing efficiency of 89.04 per cent, generating N26.37 billion in revenue while Abuja DisCo came third as it collected N26.96 billion with a billing efficiency rate of 80.63 per cent.

The report showed that Jos DisCo collected N5.2 billion and recorded the least collection efficiency among the DisCos, with a rate of 50.69 per cent; Yola collected N1.97 billion and had collection efficiency rates of 52.06 per cent while Kaduna DisCos collected N5.23 billion, with 57.16 per cent collection efficiency rate.

It also showed the energy billing efficiency of the 11 electricity distribution companies. According to it, they received a total of 2,561.28 GWh of electricity and billed 2,110.53 GWh, which is an energy billing efficiency of 82.4 per cent.

According to the report, Ibadan DisCo had the highest billing efficiency rate of 90.35 per cent having billed153 GWh out of 160 GWh received.

