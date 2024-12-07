Applicants Take Aptitude Test As 45,689 Compete For NNPC Ltd Jobs

Share

45,689 applicants on Saturday took part in a Computer-Based Aptitude Test as part of the recruitment process to secure employment at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

The aptitude test was administered at various testing centres across Nigeria, including the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Centenary Resource Centre in Maitama, Abuja.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, paid a visit to one of the centres and promised a smooth, transparent, fair, and credible process.

In a post on its official Facebook handle to update the public on the process, NNPC Ltd reiterated that only the most qualified candidates will be selected for employment at the end of the exercise.

It read, “As the Computer-Based Aptitude Test for NNPC Ltd.’s recruitment begins today at various centres across the country, 45,689 applicants compete in a transparent and inclusive recruitment process.”

This aptitude test marks the second stage of the recruitment process that commenced when NNPC Ltd on July 25, 2024, announced vacancies for employment in the company.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement, said the recruitment would be for various positions across various departments within the energy company. He added that interested applicants to visit the NNPC careers page for application instructions.

