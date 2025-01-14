Apple’s Board Pushes Against Diversity Rollback Call

Share

Apple’s board has asked its investors to vote against a proposal to end its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes.

It comes after a conservative group, the National Centre for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), called on the technology giant to abolish its DEI policies, saying they expose firms to “litigation, reputational and financial risks”.

Apple’s directors say the NCPPR’s proposal is unnecessary because the company has appropriate checks and balances in place.

Other major US firms, including Meta and Amazon, have rolled back DEI programmes ahead of the return to the White House this month of Donald Trump, who has been highly critical of DEI policies, reports the BBC.

Share

Please follow and like us: