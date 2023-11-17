Apple To Make Messaging Between iPhones, Android Devices Easier

Tech giant, Apple has said by 2024 it plans to adopt a messaging standard that will allow for a smoother texting experience between iPhones and Android devices.

For years, Apple has refused to make its products play nice with devices not designed under its roof, a dynamic exemplified in the green background that is the hallmark of iPhone-to-Android chats

The company had been resisting the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard for more than a year, with Alphabet, Google and others pushing for the iPhone maker to adopt the technology.

But on Friday, Apple said the new technology would work alongside iMessage and offer better interoperability than SMS or MMS.

RCS, seen as an industry standard for messaging, allows users to send and receive high-quality photos and videos, chat over WiFi or cellular data and know when messages were read, among other features.

It said, “Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association.

“We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS,” Apple said in a statement first reported by