Apple Surpasses Samsung As World Largest Smartphone

In a significant shift, Apple has claimed the top spot in the global smartphone market, dethroning Samsung after a 12-year reign.

Apple’s dominance is evident, accounting for over 20% of phones shipped last year, surpassing Samsung’s 19.4% market share.

Samsung ended the year with a 19.4% share, followed by China’s Xiaomi, Oppo and Transsion, preliminary data from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker showed.

The change in ranking comes after a tough year that saw consumers going slow on smartphone upgrades due to broader macro uncertainty and high inflation.

A slower-than-expected recovery in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, also weighed on overall phone sales.

Apple and Transsion were the only brands in the top five to record growth in shipments last year when the market declined 3.2% to 1.17 billion units and hit a decade low.

Apple, however, is facing pressure in China from a resurgent Huawei as well as from budget Chinese brands. The iPhone maker is offering rare discounts of as much as 5% on some models in the country to attract customers.