Apple named most valuable brand globally

Apple has achieved exceptional brand value growth this year, increasing by $219 billion (74%) to $517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world’s most valuable brand. Every year, brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test. The world’s top 500 most valuable and strongest global brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Global 500 2024 ranking.

Apple has achieved a remarkable brand value increase, even as iPhone sales have largely plateaued, as its strategy of finding new markets, expanding its ecosystem, and encouraging upgrades to higher-value iPhones has been highly effective. Apple has maintained its position as the dominant player in the premium smartphone market, with a share of 71 per cent. David Haigh, Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance: “Apple has grown its brand value through strategic diversification and premiumisation. According to our research, more than 50% of respondents recognised Apple as expensive, but worth the price, reinforcing the brand’s ability to demand a price premium.”

NVIDIA (brand value up 163 per cent to $44.5 billion) become the world’s fastest-growing brand. A key supplier of chips in the AI space, NVIDIA is perceived as highly innovative while familiarity, consideration, and recommendation levels all increased year-onyear, according to Brand Finance research. Deutsche Telekom (brand value up 17 per cent to $73.3 billion) has claimed the title as the world’s most valuable telecoms brand, surpassing Verizon (brand value up six per cent to $71.8 billion). Ranked 9th globally, it also leads as the most valuable European brand.