Apple, Google Celebrate African Storytelling With Maliyo Games

Two of the world’s biggest tech giants, Apple and Google, have turned the spotlight on Maliyo Games, reaffirming the Lagos-based studio’s role as a global champion of African creativity through gaming.

Apple’s upcoming Nigeria Independence Day editorial will feature Maliyo’s standout titles: Safari City, Crazy Ludo, Whot King, and Secret Letter — each blending familiar gameplay mechanics with African-inspired narratives, art, and music. Earlier this year, Google Play selected Maliyo for its #WeArePlay campaign, a global film series celebrating diverse developers shaping the future of gaming.

The feature tells the story of Hugo Obi, Maliyo’s founder, charting the studio’s journey from Lagos to the world. It highlights not only Maliyo’s portfolio of games but also its groundbreaking talent initiative, GameUp Africa, which is building the next generation of creators on the continent.

Watch the Google Play #WeArePlay film here: #WeArePlay: Hugo, Maliyo Games – Nigeria Apple’s Independence Day editorial will showcase how Maliyo’s games capture everyday African experiences and turn them into interactive entertainment.

From the bustling city life of Safari City to the cultural tradition in Whot King, each title embodies authentic African storytelling packaged in mobile-first gameplay. Founder of Maliyo Games Hugo Obi said: “This recognition from Apple, alongside our recent feature by Google, is another powerful validation of our vision. “We are proving that African stories belong on the global stage.”