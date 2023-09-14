Apple Forced to Ditch Lightning Charger in New iPhone

Apple has confirmed its new iPhone will not feature its proprietary lightning charging port, after the EU forced the change.

The tech giant said that the iPhone 15, unveiled at its annual event yesterday, would use a USB-C cable as the “universally accepted standard”.

A new Apple Watch series was also unveiled with a more advanced chip. But one analyst said a lack of “headline- grabbing” updates from Apple this year would disappoint some.

“It isn’t a surprise given the maturity of the iPhone and Watch,” said Ben Wood from CCS In- sight. Apple released a USB-C-to-lightning port adapter for £29 ($36).

The product connects the lightning port accessories people will have built up over the years to its new USB-C-enabled iPhones or iPads, reports the BBC.