Apple Files Legal Action To Challenge EU’s Digital Markets Act

Multinational technology company, Apple has filed a legal case contesting a decision taken by the European Commission (EU) under its recently-introduced Digital Markets Act.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union via its official X handle on Friday.

According to the reports, the tough new legislation targets the market clout of top technology companies in Europe, aiming to make it easier for people to move between competing services.

Earlier this week, fellow tech giants, Meta and TikTok filed appeals contesting their designation as “gatekeepers” under the act, requiring them to interoperate their messaging apps with rivals and let users decide which apps to pre-install on their devices.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the EU introduced a digital marketing Act that in essence makes other tech companies share data with the big tech companies.

While details of Apple’s legal challenge have not been made public, Bloomberg News reported last week the company would challenge the inclusion of its App Store on the list of gatekeepers.

Fellow tech giants Meta and TikTok had already filed appeals disputing the Commission’s decision to include their services.

In its appeal, Meta said it disagreed with the Commission’s decision to designate its Messenger and Marketplace services under the DMA. It did not challenge the inclusion of Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram.

Meanwhile, TikTok said its designation risked entrenching the power of dominant tech companies.

“Far from being a gatekeeper, our platform, which has been operating in Europe for just over five years, is arguably the most capable challenger to more entrenched platform businesses,” it said.

However, Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.