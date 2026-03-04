Apple Features Fela Song In New MacBook Launch

The late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti has once again put Nigeria in the spotlight after tech giant Apple Inc. introduced the new MacBook Air M5, featuring a unique cultural touch with his 1971 song “Let’s Start.”
The promotional video, which features Fela’s song, surfaced on social media on Tuesday, March 3, showcasing the creative features of the new MacBook.
New Telegraph reports that the firm choice of soundtrack has captured attention, creating a striking contrast between modern Silicon performance and classic Afrobeat.
The new MacBook features a 9x faster AI performance and 18-hour battery life, emphasising the laptop’s role in artistic workflows.
