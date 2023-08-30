Applause for Sanwo-Olu over $685,000 smart city projetct

Stakeholders have lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s smart city project in Lagos State, saying the state’s $685,000 investments in science and technology will bring much desired results and move the state forward in the area of technology.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu from inception had announced his determination to turn Lagos State into a huge technology hub through the smart city project.

The Lagos State Government established the State’s Science Research and Innovation Council ( LASRIC) headed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and made $685,000 startup fund available to drive investment in research and development of technology focused solutions across the six pillars of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEME plus agenda.

The Council, with the innovation funds, began the process of implementation that will help the Smart City initiative of the governor.

Speaking with New Telegraph, a Nigerian researcher at the University of Roehampton, United Kingdom, Dr Pelumi Apantaku, lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu’s efforts at turning Lagos State into a tech hub.

Apantaku, who is also the publisher of an online technology blog, Techpression, noted that every government investment in technology is always laudable.

He said: “The smart city project established that Lagos state acknowledges the role of technology in the development of the state. The increasing attention to technology demonstrates the seriousness of the government to lay the foundation for talent development and expanding the technological space for the state.”

Speaking further, Dr Apàntaku said: “LASRIC appears to be targeting the fundamental area of the ecosystem. It is time that the African technology ecosystem focuses on R&D that will focus on solutions to our foundational problem. Investment in research is strategic because it focuses on diverse aspects of the technology needed to achieve an optimal smart city. Hence, innovations that reflect and address our sociocultural realities can be developed.

“The smart city project is futuristic and demonstrates the willingness of the state to compete with other megacities. Lagos state cannot drive growth and overall productivity without technology. The investment in training developers will further solidify the capacity of the tech industry. This will drive adoption across different sectors, making the smart objectives feasible.

“Emphasis should be placed on infrastructure controlled mainly by the private sector. Other issues, such as regulation, data protection and policy consistency, should not be neglected. I am impressed with this project and looking forward to exploring the outcome.

“The state’s $685,000 investments in science and technology will bring much desired results and move the state forward in technology”.

In his comment on the initiative, the General Manager, Bridgeworld Communications, Shesan Babalola, said: “In terms of huge youthful, vibrant population, Lagos State has no choice, but to be technology-driven. Otherwise, the world will leave us behind. It’s good news that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has a smart city project in place and he is pursuing it, otherwise, the large population of young Nigerians domiciled in Lagos might turn to crimes.”

Speaking further, he noted that with the huge investment in technology by the state government, especially in the area of creative arts, he was convinced that the future is bright for young Nigerians in Lagos. He, however, called on the Lagos State Government not to rest but to continue to invest in technology and create more tech jobs in Lagos state.

According to reports, about 1,500 young innovators and tech-solution developers attended the Art of Technology (AOT ) Lagos Conference organised by the office of the Governor’s Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology.

The Lagos State Government and the private sector now work together to proffer technology driven solutions to some of the age long challenges in the state.

The Sanwo-Olu administration had put together a comprehensive programme that seeks to provide a 24-hour driven economy. In 2020, Lagos State implemented fibre metro network -3,000 km of fibre connection across the state to promote security.

It also enhanced emergency services for e-government services, state wide broadband services, unified communications for first responders and provided a fully digital mapping platform and an integrated end to end land admin system which includes integrated land automation system, mobile real time kinetic application, mobile agricultural application, continuously operating reference stations, unmanned aerial vehicles drones and Spatial data infrastructure.

It also awarded 23 innovative and tech-inclined startups a total grant of N100 million out of the N250 million Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) seed fund invested since 2019.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said one of the aims of his administration was to solve contemporary challenges facing the state, stressing that the innovation grant was initiated with the objective to empower local innovators with knowledge of context and peculiarities to create specific solutions for local challenges. Noting that science and technology remained key enablers in transforming the socio-economic destinies of cities.

“Last December, we inaugurated the research and innovation council with a seed fund of N250 million in demonstration of our commitment to transform Lagos into a 21st century digital economy and smart city. We matched our words with action by handing out 100m grant from the LASRIC research and innovation fund to 23 successful applicants,” the governor said.