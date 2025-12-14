Applause As Prophetess Adeoye Is Consecrated into Office Of Bishop

Amid applause and jubilation, Prophetess (Dr) Bukola Folashade Babatunde Olaloye, a member of the International Fellowship of Bishops and Apostles, has been consecrated into the Office of Bishop.

The election and consecration ceremony took place at the Light of the World Prophetic and Faith Mission, Kulende Estate Junction, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Bishop (Dr) Bukola Folashade Babatunde Olaloye is the Presiding Bishop of the Lion of Judah Ministry, Mountain of Comfort, Agbo-Jesu National Conference, Land of Goshen District, located along Asa Dam Road, Ilorin.

Speaking shortly after her consecration, Bishop Olaloye said her focus would be on restoring spiritual revival, which she noted has waned in contemporary Christendom, especially in Nigeria.

“My focus is to work assiduously to redeem revival because in Christendom today, especially in Nigeria, revival is almost gone. People are only after money and power, and that is why many are perpetrating evil deeds,” she said.

The programme, tagged “SYNOD 2025 Ilorin of the International Fellowship of Bishops and Apostles,” attracted eminent members of the fellowship from across the country.

Dignitaries at the event included the President of the International Fellowship of Bishops and Apostles, Bishop (Dr) Mike N. E. Williams; Bishop Modupe Clara Olaniyan; Bishop Kayode Jude; Primate Bishop Idowu; Apostle (Dr) Raphael Bala Adejoh; Rev. Zandra J. Saliu; Prophet John Adeyemi; and Apostle T. A. Oyedeji, among others.

Bishop Olaloye further outlined her vision for the office, stating:

“With this position, I will be able to work, speak, and raise my voice in line with the motto of my ministry: ‘Preach the Word of God to the world.’

“I will bring people of like minds together to pray with one voice and cry to God for the deliverance of this nation. Many people have gone astray; some believe there is no God, while others claim to serve God but do not live godly lives. My focus is to change such mindsets so that at the end, I can say to God that these are the people delivered through my calling.”

In his remarks, Bishop (Dr) Mike N. E. Williams, President of the International Fellowship of Bishops and Apostles, highlighted integrity and strong commitment to the service of God as core qualities required of members of the fellowship.

He urged the newly consecrated Bishop to remain steadfast in service to God and humanity.

Bishop Williams also admonished Christians to exercise moderation during the yuletide season and called on the government to decisively tackle insecurity in the country.

“The government must fish out criminals and their sponsors and deal with them decisively in the interest of peace and stability,” he said.

Also speaking, Bishop Dr. Aliu Temitope Joseph said ministers of God are divinely called to serve and described the present era as particularly challenging for Christian ministry.

Delivering a message titled “Ministers in a Time Like This,” he noted that many ministers are discouraged by prevailing socio-economic and moral challenges.

He urged ministers to confront these challenges with courage and unwavering commitment.

“We are in a time of anxiety about the future, confusion, moral darkness, brokenness, and spiritual weakness. Ministers of God must therefore have courage, compassion, and the boldness to speak the truth even when it is unpopular. They must shine as light for others,” he admonished.