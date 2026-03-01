Applauding Prof Iwe’s 5 Years Of Landmark Achievements In MOUA

Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe is set to bow out of office as the 6th Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUA) Umudike, Abia State, after five years at the helm of affairs of the university.

Iwe, a thorough-bred academic and a renowned Professor of Food Science and Extrusion Technology for nearly 25 years, assumed office as Vice-Chancellor of the university on March 1, 2021, after a highly competitive selection process by the 7th Governing Council of the university led by Rt. Hon. Mohammed Lawal Zayyana, a crown Prince of the Sokoto Sultanate.

As one who was born and bred in Umudike, I have had “more than a passing interest” in the university since it was established nearly 34 years ago. I have followed events in the university and can tell the contributions of all former Vice-Chancellors either to the growth and development of the university or to its challenges.

I closely followed the trajectory of the university since the beginning of the five-year tenure of Prof. Iwe in 2021. I remember vividly that at the time of his assumption of office; the world was gradually recovering from the cataclysmic socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted a global shutdown.

I also know, as a matter of fact, that there was no harmonious working relationship between the university’s management and many staff, given the issue of promotions, demotions, appointments, and proper placement, loss of programmes, etc. that characterised two administrations before his. I also know there were more than 100 court cases against the university, instituted by aggrieved staff. The worse, perhaps, was that some critical stakeholders had lost interest and confidence in the university and its reputation has taken the left curve. Prof. Iwe, was, however, determined to serve the university in the best possible way.

So, he did not allow the difficult situation he met on ground to deter him from pursuing his vision, which was to mobilise the university to positive thinking, positive action, productivity, and progressive programmes; make it an “agripreneurial” university, that is capable of self-sustenance; and to open it up to the world through productively collaborations and linkages. He took things in stride, confronting the problems of the university systematically and trusting God to help him achieve his vision and the mission of the university, which is to reduce hunger by providing the knowledge-base to tackle food insecurity.

Being a seasoned university teacher, researcher and administrator for 41 years so far in his career, Prof. Iwe understood the importance of peace in a university system and that without peace, the university cannot make progress. Hence, he took steps to reconcile the university and its aggrieved staff. In appreciation and reciprocation of his goodwill and gesture, the litigants withdrew their cases from the courts, and today, one can say with careful confidence, that the university is peaceful and a harmonious working relationship has been fully restored in the university.

Besides restoring peace in MOUAU, Prof. Iwe also diligently and dexterously restored the harmonious working relationship between the university’s management and the management of its microfinance bank, which was elusive for five years. He also restored the operating licence of the Institution’s consultancy limited liability company, MOUAU Nigerian Ltd, which had been moribund for 15 years.

He reset both the MOUAU Microfinance Bank and MOUAU Nigeria Ltd. and strengthened them for business and generation of funds for the university’s good. It is to the credit of Prof. Iwe’s administration that these enterprises worked together to retrofit the old University Guest House and expand it from 16 to 21 rooms and built a brand new 51-room University Guest House, described by visitors from other universities as the best in the country.

The Guest House has saved the university a lot of funds that could have been spent on hotel accommodation for both Governing Council Members and other guests outside the university. Prof. Iwe also operationalised the bread and biscuit factory and a water-treatment plant built by a former Vice-Chancellor. Today, Umudike bread, biscuit and bottled water are sold all over Abia State, giving the university a good name and positive reputation.