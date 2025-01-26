Appear Laid-Back in Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Share

The weather is still humid and nothing spells ‘comfortable’ like these trendy wide leg jumpsuits.

Though some call it maxi jumpsuit, others say it’s Boubou jumpsuit. The fact remains that they are free on the body, easy to take in extra breeze, which is great for the weather.

This jumpsuit is not just comfortable, they are easy to style. It’s a Laid-back style for Sunday brunch, Sunday afternoon visit to in-laws or family friends or for afternoon drive around town with the girls. Pairing this style with a matching scarf or turban, automatically changes the style for an evening party style.

With a good turban or general, daring fashionistas can slay this style for a wedding party or a birthday party.

Wide leg jumpsuits are versatile and this is why this style is gaining popularity.

