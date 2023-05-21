Appear Expensive In Luxury Fashion Like Kcee

For music star, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, the cliché that says ‘being rich does not always translate to being stylish’ does not count. Luxury, classy, flashy and savvy fashion is the daily lifestyle of the ever influential superstar, Kcee.

Money buys the best fashion and the best swag to go with it. Every time Kcee has a reason to step out, he always makes his fashion count. Kcee has admitted in different interviews that he is in love with gold accessories. In the hip hop style world, Kcee is one of the Kings.

The Limpopo singer is rarely seen wearing Agbada but whenever he wants to strike the ‘Million Dollar’ look, he adds a bit of hip hop twist to it. Pairing his agbada with the bling bling heavy jewelry or switching his formal footwear to casual. One thing that cannot be taken from his personal style is the ‘flamboyant fashion’ which is always the centre of attraction wherever he shows up.

The most interesting thing about Kcee and his also stylish brother, E-money, is their love for similar style. It’s like there is a connection in a part of their soul that interprets fashion. It is rare to see siblings who are not twins have similar sense of style. There are several similarities than differences in their lifestyle. This is a story for another day.