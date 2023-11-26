Appeal Court: We’re Not Shutting Down Kano Markets – Traders

The Kano State Traders Association has debunked speculated rumours of them planning to shut down Kano Markets in the wake of Appeal Court Judgement that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In the same vein, the Traders dismissed any planned staging of protests in the Ancient City, describing it as unfounded and an attempt to drag their names into unnecessary Politicking.

Speaking in a release signed and issued by the secretary of the Association, Usman Nagoda, the Traders insisted that they are law-abiding citizens who always conduct themselves according to the rules.

To this end, the Traders urged their members in all markets in the state, to dismiss the speculation and continue their normal Businesses.

Nagoda also stated that no sensible trader would participate in any protest knowing fully that he would be the eventual loser with his Business suffering for it.

“Protest has never been a good decision as it could culminate to violence and destruction of lives and properties, therefore, we are not a party to any plan to stage a protest and planned to shut down of Markets against the Appeal Court judgement”

In a similar scenario, hundreds of Women protested against the Appeal Court Judgement tracking from Milar Road to the State Police Command.