Appeal Court Verdict: Reinstated Osun APC LG Chairmen Freeze Accounts

Following the resumption of office by reinstated local government officials in Osun State, the council chairmen and councilors have ordered the immediate freezing of various council accounts as they formally resumed duty yesterday.

The council chairmen warned Governor Ademola Adeleke and others in charge of the council resources to steer clear of public fund saying, “any form of illegal transaction will have consequences”.

The reinstated chairmen and councillors cautioned the state government and chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) to shelve the planned local government election insisting there is no vacancy in any of the 30 councils.

This is even as they mourned the untimely death of the members of the party particularly the Irewole Local Government Chairman, Hon. Remi Abass, who was killed on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at Ilerioluwa Campaign Office, Osogbo, Chairman Ifedayo Local Government, Hon. Abiodun Idowu, applauded President Bola Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and strict adherence to the rule of law just as he hailed the high sense of professionalism and commitment exhibited by the security agencies in the state.

Idowu, who is the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Chairman, reassured of their readiness to deliver good governance at the grassroots saying:

“Having returned to office, we want to reaffirm our commitment to serving our people more and our social contract to create job and wealth for the teeming youth of the state will be implemented without compromise.

“We have met as an association and concluded that the 1, 500 teachers and over 2, 000 health workers employed by the APC Government of Adegboyega Oyetola but which were sacked on assumption of office of Governor Adeleke will be reabsorbed.”

