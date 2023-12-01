Appeal Court Verdict: Gov Abiodun Laughs Last

Never has the judiciary been so circumspect in its delivery of justice as in the recent verdicts of the Appeal Courts brought before Abuja and Lagos Divisions respectively emanating from petitions filed by the aggrieved candidates, challenging the decisions of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunals in the last general elections. In those instances, the presiding Justices took their time to spell out technical issues that could lead to public misinterpretation of the judgement. In doing so, they were cognizant of the innuendoes and emotions that had characterised the outcome of the various elections.

Yet, some aggrieved members of the opposition political parties wouldn’t see merit in the verdicts of the Appellate Court. Even in cases where there was a lack of evidence, some of them had predicted the outcome of the proceedings of the trial of their cases at the Appellate before the final delivery of judgment. For instance, in Ogun State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while reacting to the Appeal Court’s judgement in the petition filed against the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun has failed to face the realities on ground.

A statement issued by the Director of Media, Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation, Mr Afolabi Orekoya, read thus: “The Appeal judgement that can be described as the pathway to victory resolved unanimously, five out of the eight issues in our favour. “We are indeed glad and hopeful that the judiciary at the higher level is gradually considering the merits of the petition, unlike the lower court that chose to address technicalities in place of merit, obviously, that human decision has no place in our rule of law and cannot stand. It is, however, heartwarming that the Appeal Court resolved all the issues.”

What’s more! The same party is right giving false hope to its gullible minds after the delivery of judgement. Such is the funny scenario that has become part of our democratic evolution. We have reached a stage of democratic practice where everybody has become a lawyer, and lawyers are judges in their cases. In so doing, they implore every means possible to intimidate and bully the judiciary. But in spite of all this, the presiding Justices refused to bow to all forms of intimidation but ensured that justice was served without fear or favour of any particular candidate. For oneness and transparency, it took the Appeal Court sitting at Igbosere, Lagos, about 30 minutes to read out the judgement.

For being so diligent, thorough, and transparent, the judiciary has reasserted itself as an impartial arbiter. It has rekindled the confidence of the people as the last hope of the common man. For Governor Abiodun, the judgement has restated a popular dictum in a democracy that, indeed, “power belongs to the people”. It’s a sweet but hard-won victory. Victory without struggle is no victory. What makes this case spectacularly sweet is the fact that it is a product of hard work, resilience, and determination of a focused leadership. From the very outset, the governor has had to fight many battles to secure his mandate, in the first instance, and relentlessly struggled to surmount several other hurdles laid in his way in his term re-election bid.

When the opposition Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship poll, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, raised his initial petition at the tribunal and to the Appeal Court to challenge the victory of Governor Abiodun, citing some alleged irregularities, not a few people had expressed reservation for the distraction, seeing the overwhelming evidence of the victory of the ruling APC party. But his supporters went to town making all manner of claims. In their weird imagination, they thought they could win the case based on sentiment or the whims and caprices of an individual.

But now that they have failed to get the judgement they had envisaged, they are alleging favouritism. You can’t build something on nothing. Doesn’t it sound queer and strange that a party that claims to have invited 94 witnesses, including experts and over 200,000 certified documents in evidence, could not prove its case convincingly before the election petition tribunal? Even as a layman, who does not know that the merit of a case depends on the strength of the evidence, not the volume of documents presented before the Court?

That is one fundamental error of judgement Adebutu’s lawyer made during the proceedings of the tri- als from the tribunal and to the Court of Appeal. They failed to prove how the alleged irregularities they claimed substantially affected the outcome of the election. Consequently, in the majority verdict of the three-man (Justices J S Ikyegh, Muhammed Mustapha and Jane Esienanwan Iyang) panel that lasted for about 30 minutes, two out of the three justices upheld the decisions of the lower court and subsequently dismissed all the three grounds canvassed by the petitioners, for lack of merit and incompetence.

Sometimes, there is honour in defeat. If you admit the inadequacy of your preparation and you go back to the drawing board for improved strategy, it could help you to be a stronger person rather than a bad loser. According to the Appellate Court: “Court follows previous decisions on disenfranchisement and holds that it was the duty of Appellants to prove disenfranchisement by calling voters who could vote but were disenfranchised. It holds that in this petition rather, the Appellants did not call any disenfranchised voter. That instead, the Appellants called persons who truly voted.

“Court follows the decision of the Supreme Court in Oyetola’s case to conclude that allegations of corrupt practices can only be proved by calling witnesses from the polling units. “That a Petitioner alleging corrupt practices must show that the respondent committed the corrupt personally or through an agent that was expressly mandated to conduct those corrupt practices. “Court upholds the expunging of the evidence of the forensic experts and then holds that this left a crater on the petition of the Appellants making same castrated, sterile, and with no legs to stand on.

“Court holds further that Appellants did not prove the allegation of certificate forgery against Governor Abiodun. “Court concludes by stating that it is a Petitioner who bears responsibility to prove that an election was marred by corrupt practices and that Appellants did not so prove.” By and large, what they failed to understand is that no one can wish away technicality in matters of law. If you remove technicalities from procedural law, then anybody can be a lawyer. As the constitution permits, the party and its candidate have the right to exploit the two other layers of justice to seek redress.

But the ground of appeal must be evidence-based. Otherwise, if the ground of his appeal is premised again on the issue of technicality, then the answer he will get is predictable. The victory the APC and Governor Abiodun have achieved at the Appeal Court is not a pyrrhic victory. It is a total victory for democracy, it’s a victory based on the overwhelming wish of the people of Ogun State. But there is no gloating about it even as the party continues to savour the victory. In his magnanimity, Governor Abiodun has extended an olive branch to the opposition to join hands with his administration to take the state to the next level of development, promising to build upon the successes recorded in the last four years.

He reiterated this commitment while speaking shortly after the delivery of the judgement on Friday, November 24, 2023 at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta. He appealed to his opponent, Ladi Adebutu, to stop running around and join hands with his government in the task of making Ogun State one of the best states in the country. He said: “I want to thank the judiciary for yet again standing in the course of justice. They have upheld the rule of law.

“The Court of Appeal today has affirmed the verdict of the lower court, the election petition tribunal which did a very meticulous and pains- taking work in delivering their judgement. “Again today, the Court of Appeal has done just that, and we saw democracy at play at the Court of Appeal as well. “I want to invite all our opponents who have tried their best in their quest to also govern the state; indeed, you mean well for the good people of the state. “Having failed at the polls, tribunal, and the appeal, you should come and join hands with us and stop running from pillar to post.

“If you indeed mean well for the good people of the state, come and join hands with us in our determined resolve to build the future of this great state together,” Abiodun said. It has been a tough journey all along. Now that victory has come, the Governor can henceforth focus his total attention on the developmental agenda of his administration with equal representation. In its appeal, at a recent press conference, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has charged the opposition to put the interest of the state above the self-narrow interest of individuals and cooperate with the Governor to deliver on his electoral promises.

While congratulating Governor Abiodun on his victory at a recent press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the Chairman of IPAC, Samson Okusanya, described the statement credited to PDP after the judgment, which discredited the verdict, as docile and out of crass ignorance from political merchants. lOgbonnikan writes from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital