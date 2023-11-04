Appeal Court Validates Election Of Another LP Lawmaker – Umeha

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, on Saturday, upturned the judgement of the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu which had nullified the election of the member representing Ezeagu/Udi federal constituency of Enugu State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Sunday Umeha.

Umeha, a member of the Labour Party (LP) had appealed against the tribunal judgement that voided his election, on the ground that he did not properly resign from PDP before joining the Labour Party.

It later declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Festus Uzor, winner of the February 25 National Assembly election.

However, the appellate court held that issues of nomination and sponsorship of candidates are a pre-election matter.

The three-man panel also said the tribunal erred in law when it came to the conclusion that Umeha didn’t resign the membership of his former political party,

The panel maintained that based on the evidence before her, Hon. Umeha duly resigned his membership of the PDP before seeking election on the LP platform, adding that Uzor’s petition ought to have been dismissed by the tribunal because it lacked merit.

Uzor, Chief of Staff to the former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had served in various capacities in the state since 1999, including Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

Hon. Umeha is about the 5th LP lawmaker whose election was validated by the appellate court in the last two days.

He is Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary.