Appeal Court Urges PDP Factions To Settle Crisis

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has advised feuding factions within

The factions od the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been urged to settle their disagreements through dialogue, describing the dispute as an internal family issue that had deteriorated.

The panel of the Oyo State Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan made this appeal on Saturday, following the contradictory rulings delivered by both the Federal High Court and the Oyo State High Court regarding the party’s convention in Ibadan.

Led by Biobele Georgewill, the panel during the proceedings asked legal representatives from both sides to clarify the applications and other processes currently before the court for consideration.

The counsel representing the appellant, Mr Fredrick Ladapo, informed the court that a Motion on Notice had been filed on March 4, 2026, requesting permission to withdraw the appeal.

While addressing the matter, the judge described the conflict within the PDP as an internal disagreement that had been unnecessarily prolonged.

He explained that the notice seeking to withdraw the appeal offered an opportunity for the opposing camps to resolve their differences outside the courtroom.

“The dispute in the PDP as a family affair has gone sour,” Justice Georgewill said, adding that with the notice of withdrawal of the appeal, the matter “could be settled.”

Following this observation, the appellate court directed the opposing factions to consult with their legal teams and begin negotiations aimed at reaching a settlement.

Justice Georgewill noted that once both sides agree on the terms, the arrangement would be submitted to the court and formally adopted as its judgment.

The court subsequently adjourned the case until March 11 to allow time for the parties to report back on the outcome of their discussions.

The adjournment also applies to two appeals seeking to overturn the conflicting judgments issued by the Federal High Court and the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan concerning the PDP’s Ibadan convention.

Justice Georgewill further instruct lawyers representing both parties to return on the adjourned date and inform the court whether their clients are prepared to resolve the dispute amicably.

He added that if the parties fail to reach a settlement, the court may either proceed with hearing the appeal or transfer the matter to Abuja so it can be merged with other related appeals.