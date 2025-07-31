Appeal Court Upholds Status Of Olu Kemta Orile, Ogun State, Dismisses Govt’s Appeal

The Appeal Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has dismissed the appeal CA/ IB/89/2023 filled by the Ogun State government contesting the judgment of the High Court delivered on December 7, 2021, by Justice A A Akinyemi of the Ogun State High Court in Suit NO: AB/183/2020, HRM Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho (Olu Kemta Orile) vs Ogun State Governor, Ogun State Government, Ogun State House of Assembly, the Attorney General of Ogun State, the Ministry of Justice and the Ogun State Ministry of Local government and chieftaincy affairs, pronouncing victory for Oba Tejuosho.

The landslide judgment was delivered by the 3 panel of justices, including Hon. Justice E. Tobi JCA, Hon. Justice K.I Amadi JCA and Hon. Justice Z.B Zubairu JCA, who read the judgments.

While delivering the judgment, the judges significantly proclaimed legal victory in favour of Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho. Oba Tejuosho was appointed under the administration of former governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State in 2019 in accordance with the chief’s law, law of Ogun State 2006.

Specifically, the Court of Appeal held that the purported removal or revocation of the appointments and upgrading of the Claimant/Respondent by the Defendants/Appellants (the Ogun State Government and its officials) is null, void, and of no effect, and is accordingly set aside.

It stated that, “a Perpetual Injunction is hereby granted restraining the Defendants/Appellants, either by themselves, their agents, servants, or privies, from removing the Claimant/Respondent from his positions as a king of Kemta Orile in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“That the Defendants/Appellants shall pay to the Claimant/ Respondent all outstanding remunerations and entitlements due to him in his capacity as an Oba, from 13th May, 2019 to date, and continuously thereafter.

“This judgment reinforces the rule of law and affirms the legitimacy of the affected Obas’ traditional status and entitlements. It is a landmark victory for justice, tradition, and the proper exercise of executive powers under the law.”

In his reaction to the judgment, Oba Tejuosho thanked the gods of his ancestors, his council of chiefs for their unwary support as well as his legal team, who he said worked effortlessly day and night towards the victory.